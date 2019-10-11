For the third consecutive week, Air Force will be playing on CBS Sports Network.
The Falcons' game against Fresno State at 5 p.m. Saturday can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Ashley Holder (reporter).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Geraud Sanders is on pace for 38 catches and 804 receiving yards for Air Force, numbers that would dwarf most put up during the Falcons' three-plus decades as an option-based team with the exception of Jalen Robinette's three standout years.
Jake Ksiazek accepted a move from outside linebacker to defensive line as a senior and last week made his first career start.
Fisher DeBerry's football coaching career ended with three consecutive losing seasons at Air Force. Troy Calhoun's team will need a strong finish to avoid matching that mark.
Air Force senior quarterback Mike Schmidt is now the team's top backup to Donald Hammond III with Isaiah Sanders out with an injury.
Air Force players react to the lingering disappointment from Saturday's loss at Navy as they turn the page to Fresno State.