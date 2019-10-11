09_27_19 afa sjs0149.jpg

Air Force’s Wings of Blue drop into Falcon Stadium before the start of the Air Force/San Jose State game Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Falcon Stadium on Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

For the third consecutive week, Air Force will be playing on CBS Sports Network.

The Falcons' game against Fresno State at 5 p.m. Saturday can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Ashley Holder (reporter).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Load comments