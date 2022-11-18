111222-AFA vs. NM 126.JPG

The Air Force Academy mascot The Bird waves the American Flag before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

 Parker Seibold

Air Force finishes the home portion of its schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday as Colorado State visits Falcon Stadium.

The game will be the first of the season for the Falcons broadcast on FS2, which can be found on Comcast/Infinity (Channel 128), DirecTV (Channel 618) and Dish (Channel 149). The game will also be streamed through Fox Sports website and app.

The broadcast team will be Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Will Blackmon (analyst).

The radio broadcast will be carried on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver. Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

More coverage

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments