Air Force Boise St Football

Air Force running back Brad Roberts runs the ball against Boise State during an Oct. 16, 2021, game in Boise, Idaho.

 Associated Press file

Air Force seeks a second consecutive victory (and fifth in nine meetings) vs. Boise State when the Broncos visit Falcon Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday in a game televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846, as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Sherree Burrus (reporter).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

