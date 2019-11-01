For the fifth and final time this season, Air Force's game on Saturday will be carried by CBS Sports Network.

The contest against Army at 1:30 p.m. can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The television broadcast team will be Ben Holden (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and John Schriffen (analyst).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the radio broadcast team.

