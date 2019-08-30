Air Force Preview Football

FILE — In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III rolls out of the pocket against Colorado State in the second half of an NCAA college football game at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Falcons return seven players on defense and seven more on offense. They certainly have experience at quarterback after Donald Hammond III and Isaiah Sanders split time last season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

Air Force’s season opener against Colgate on Saturday will be carried by the online-only ESPN3. The channel can be streamed through any device with the ESPN app.

The broadcast team will be Trey Bender (play-by-play) and Al Groh (analyst).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Load comments