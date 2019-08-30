Air Force’s season opener against Colgate on Saturday will be carried by the online-only ESPN3. The channel can be streamed through any device with the ESPN app.
The broadcast team will be Trey Bender (play-by-play) and Al Groh (analyst).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.
