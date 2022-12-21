Air Force will face Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl at 5:30 p.m. MT Thursday on ESPN.
It will be the fourth meeting between the programs but first since 1982, with Air Force looking for a fifth consecutive victory over a team from a Power Five conference and its fourth consecutive bowl victory.
ESPN is available in Colorado Springs on Comcast/Xfinity (channel 33), DirecTV (channel 206) and Dish (channel 140). The bowl game will also be streamed via devices with the ESPN app.
The broadcast team will be Brian Custer (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).
The game will be carried by the Air Force broadcast team of Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver.
Bowl Season Radio will also carry the game, with Brian Estridge (play-by-play), Landry Burdine (analyst) and Chris Mycoskie (sidelines).
Estridge has a son, Gaines, who has committed to Air Force's baseball team and will attend the academy next year.
