Air Force plays the first of two consecutive Mountain West road games when it travels to Utah State at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on FS1, which can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs on Comcast/Infinity (Channel 55/775 HD), DirecTV (Channel 219) and Dish (Channel 150). The game will also be streamed through Fox Sports website and app.

The broadcast team will be Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Charles Arbuckle (analyst).

The radio broadcast will be carried on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

