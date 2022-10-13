Air Force travels to UNLV for an 8:30 p.m. Saturday game televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Carter Blackburn (play-by-play) and Tom Herman (analyst).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

