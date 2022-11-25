112022-s-dg-csu-afa50.jpg

The Air Force band gets ready for the last home game of the year for the Falcons football team on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Air Force meets CSU. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Air Force makes its first trip to San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest televised by CBS Sports Network.

This is the regular-season finale for the Falcons (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West) and Aztecs (7-4, 5-2), both of which are bowl eligible.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846, as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Brandon Baylor (sidelines).

Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) will have the radio call on KVOR 740 AM in Colorado Springs and 104.3 FM the Fan in Denver. It is also carried by SXM App 984.

