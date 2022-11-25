Air Force makes its first trip to San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest televised by CBS Sports Network.
This is the regular-season finale for the Falcons (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West) and Aztecs (7-4, 5-2), both of which are bowl eligible.
CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846, as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Brandon Baylor (sidelines).
Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) will have the radio call on KVOR 740 AM in Colorado Springs and 104.3 FM the Fan in Denver. It is also carried by SXM App 984.
More coverage
The streak began in 2010, back when most players from Air Force and San Diego State were in elementary school.
Air Force will visit San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium for the first time on Saturday, but that aspect of the trip isn’t what has Falco…
If there’s a particular item for Falcons fans to be thankful for this season, it’s that rapid, thorough recovery for one of the program’s all-time greats — the unbreakable Brad Roberts.
Brad Roberts has visited the end zone 32 times in his Air Force career. But this trip was different.
Air Force ran just far enough beyond Colorado State’s reach to secure another state title.