Air Force’s game at Boise State on Friday will be carried by ESPN2. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 29, 606 and 1606, DirecTV 209, Dish Network 143, and Xfinity/Comcast 34 and through ESPN streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Jim Mora (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (reporter).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
SURPRISED TEXT
Asked about the most surprising person to reach out to him after a breakthrough game at Colorado, Air Force receiver Ben Waters pointed to a former Denver Bronco.
“Ed McCaffrey,” Waters said. “Ed goes, ‘Good game. Have fun tonight.’
“I wasn’t expecting that. He’s always busy, so I was a little shocked by that text for sure.”
McCaffrey’s sons Christian and Dylan played with Waters at Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, and Ed is now the coach at the program. Dylan McCaffrey, now a Michigan quarterback, and Waters remain good friends.
Waters made the first two catches of his career in the 30-23 overtime victory, including an 81-yard reception that was the fifth-longest in program history.
QUOTABLE
“Nobody’s fresh as a as a daisy. I think as soon as you get about two weeks into August it’s not a perfect tulip at that point.”
TROY CALHOUN | Air Force coach on playing a key conference game like this in the third game when players would presumably feel more fresh as opposed to late in the season.
