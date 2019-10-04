Air Force’s game at Navy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday will be carried by CBS Sports Network. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon FiOS 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be John Sadak (play-by-play), Randy Cross (analyst) and Sheehan Burch (reporter).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
Air Force and Navy used to dominate service academy football. They meet on Saturday knowing only one of them will be in position to reclaim that mantle.