Timothy McVey, Dejaun Butler

Air Force running back Timothy McVey (33) runs in for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game as Hawaii defensive back Dejaun Butler (26) attempts to trip McVey Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Honolulu. Air Force won 58-7. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

 Eugene Tanner

For the fourth consecutive week, Air Force will be playing on CBS Sports Network.

The Falcons' game at Hawaii at 9 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (analyst).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

 
 
 
 
 
Load comments