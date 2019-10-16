For the fourth consecutive week, Air Force will be playing on CBS Sports Network.

The Falcons' game at Hawaii at 9 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (analyst).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Unique environment awaits Air Force football in Hawaii, even if the beach does not Air Force football players are unlikely to be given the flexibility to explore Hawaii's beaches this weekend, but in encountering heat, humidity and the run-and-shoot offense they'll get a taste of a unique environment all the same.

+2 Series between Air Force, Hawaii has brought unpredictability and extremes in recent years Air Force and Hawaii, teams with vastly different offenses, have seen games in recent years that have been unpredictable and no two contests have come anywhere close to resembling each other.

Air Force at Hawaii on Saturday | By the Numbers Facts and figures that tell more of the story of Air Force's upcoming matchup at Hawaii.

+5 Ben Waters enjoying his breakout senior campaign for Air Force | Spotlight player Ben Waters waited for his opportunity for Air Force, and his senior year continues to prove it was worth the patience.