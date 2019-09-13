Air Force’s game against Colorado at Boulder on Saturday will be carried by the Pac-12 Network. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on Dish Network 409, CenturyLink 682, 686 and Xfinity/Comcast 550.
The broadcast team will be Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst) and Camryn Irwin (sideline).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
QUOTABLE
“I want everybody to be hostile and excited the Air Force Falcons are in town. But getting this ‘W’ this weekend and knocking them off and, I guess, changing their fans’ mood would be pretty sweet."
- Air Force receiver Geraud Sanders
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Air Force football anticipates 'great atmosphere' in Boulder as series with Colorado renews 45 years later
Air Force football has waited and waited for this matchup. Not because it's been 45 years since the Falcons have faced Colorado, but because this team is finally ready to test itself after an offseason of excitement.
Colorado freshman nose guard Jalen Sami recalls path from south Colorado Springs to facing Air Force
Before Colorado's 6-foot-7, 320-pound freshman nose guard Jalen Sami faces Air Force football on Saturday, the Vista Ridge graduate took time to reflect on his journey from south Colorado Springs to an immediately impactful role with the Buffaloes.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez didn't feel the military was a fit, so he turned down an offer from Air Force that came early in the recruiting process and before the Buffaloes had him on the radar.
Air Force guard Kyle Krepsz always knew he wanted to attend a service academy. But before serving as a pilot, he's bringing size to a line that just keeps getting bigger.
Kaleb Nunez saw his first game action for Air Force football on Saturday. It was emotional for him knowing his deceased father was watching from above.
Air Force is, finally, renewing its football rivalry with the University of Colorado. A look at the chaos in Boulder that ended the series in 1974, and a look at reasons for hope for the future of this football rivalry.