The Air Force cheer team during the Air Force Falcons home football game against the Colgate Raiders at the Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Air Force’s game against Colorado at Boulder on Saturday will be carried by the Pac-12 Network. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on Dish Network 409, CenturyLink 682, 686 and Xfinity/Comcast 550.

The broadcast team will be Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst) and Camryn Irwin (sideline).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

QUOTABLE

“I want everybody to be hostile and excited the Air Force Falcons are in town. But getting this ‘W’ this weekend and knocking them off and, I guess, changing their fans’ mood would be pretty sweet."

- Air Force receiver Geraud Sanders

