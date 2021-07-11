The secret to finding All-Stars is that there’s no secret to finding All-Stars.
The makeup of the group coming to Coors Field – or at least those elected and selected in the initial part of the process – reflects a typical team in the league when it comes to original path to players’ starting point in professional baseball.
The most common entry point was the draft, with 45 of the 67 players signing via June selections (28 from college, 17 from high school). Within that group there were two No. 1 overall picks (Gerrit Cole and Carlos Correa) among the 20 first-round picks. But there were also seven picks outside the first 10 rounds, including Angels first baseman Jared Walsh, who was taken in 2015 after 1,184 players were picked.
Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes didn’t go as high as Walsh, as the New Jersey native is the only domestic player in the All-Star Game who signed after going undrafted.
Three players were signed from Japan, two from Cuba, and 16 All-Stars initially broke through as international amateur free agents – 10 of whom signed at 16 (including Rockies pitcher German Marquez, who was initially located by the Rays in Venezuela).
When looking at how these players wound up on their current teams, it’s again a mixed bag. Thirty-five players are still with their original franchise (including seven high school draft picks), 18 were picked up as MLB free agents and 13 were acquired via trade (including Marquez for Colorado and, of course, Nolan Arenado for St. Louis).
There are players in the game from as far away as Australia and two – Kevin Gausman and Mark Melancon – from the Denver area. Four players – Arenado and Milwaukee pitchers Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff were once members of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
There’s no go-to path to becoming an All-Star, as this group clearly shows.
Entry point
How each 2021 All-Star initially signed with an MLB franchise
International amateur free agent
C Salvador Perez, Royals (by Royals at 16; Venezuela)
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (by Blue Jays at 16; Dominican Republic)
SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (by Red Sox at 16, Aruba)
3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox (by Red Sox at 16; Dominican Republic)
OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays (by Astros at 19; Dominican Republic)
2B Jose Altuve, Astros (by Astros at 16; Venezuela)
3B Jose Ramirez, Indians (by Indians at 17; Dominican Republic)
DH Nelson Cruz, Twins (by Mets at 17; Dominican Republic)
RHP Liam Hendriks, White Sox (by Twins at 18; Australia)
LHP Gregory Soto, Tigers (by Tigers at 17; Dominican Republic)
SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (by White Sox at 16; Dominican Republic)
OF Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (by Braves at 16; Venezuela)
2B Ozzie Albies, Braves (by Braves at 16; Curacao)
3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks (by White Sox at 17; Venezuela)
OF Juan Soto, Nationals (by Washington at 16; Dominican Republic)
RHP German Marquez, Rockies (by Rays at 16; Venezuela)
International free agent
LHP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees (by Reds at 21; Cuba)
DH/P Shohei Ohtani, Angels (by Angels at 23; Japan)
OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers (by Cardinals at 23; Cuba)
LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners (by Mariners at 27; Japan)
RHP Yu Darvish, Padres (by Rangers at 25; Japan)
Draft (high school)
SS Carlos Correa, Astros – 1st round by Astros (1st), 2012
RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies – 1st round by Giants (6th), 2009
LHP Trevor Rogers, Marlins – 1st round by Marlins (13th), 2017
OF Mike Trout, Angels – 1st round by Angels (25th), 2009
OF Joey Gallo, Rangers – 1st round by Rangers (39th), 2012
OF Nick Castellanos, Reds – 1st round by Tigers (44th), 2010
1B Matt Olson, Athletics – 1st round by Athletics (47th), 2012
OF Jesse Winker, Reds – 1st round by Reds (49th), 2012
3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals – 2nd round by Rockies (59th), 2009
SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays – 2nd round by Blue Jays (66th), 2016
1B Freddie Freeman, Braves – 2nd round by Braves (78th), 2007
C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies – 3rd round by Marlins (104th), 2010
OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers – 5th round by the Red Sox (172nd), 2011
OF Michael Brantley, Astros – 7th round by Brewers (205th), 2005
RHP Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox – 11th round by Dodgers (337th), 2008
RHP Ryan Pressley, Astros – 11th round by Red Sox (354th), 2007
LHP Josh Hader, Brewers – 19th round by Orioles (582nd), 2012
Draft (college)
RHP Gerrit Cole, Yankees – 1st round by Pirates (1st), 2011
3B Kris Bryant, Cubs – 1st round by Cubs (2nd), 2013
C Mike Zunino, Rays – 1st round by Seattle (3rd), 2012
LHP Carlos Rodon, White Sox – 1st round by White Sox (3rd), 2014
RHP Kevin Gausman, Giants – 1st round by Orioles (4th), 2012
OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals – 1st round by Cubs (4th), 2014
C Buster Posey, Giants – 1st round by Giants (5th), 2008
SS Trea Turner, Nationals – 1st round by Padres (13th), 2014
RHP Matt Barnes, Red Sox – 1st round by Red Sox (19th), 2011
RHP Kyle Gibson, Rangers – 1st round by Twins (22nd), 2009
OF Aaron Judge, Yankees – 1st round by Yankees (32nd), 2010
RHP Lance Lynn, White Sox – 1st round by Cardinals (39th), 2008
OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates – 2nd round by Giants (58th), 2016
RHP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs – 3rd round by Braves (96th), 2008
RHP Corbin Burnes, Brewers – 4th round by Brewers (111th), 2016
SS Brandon Crawford, Giants – 4th round by Giants (117th), 2008
RHP Shane Bieber, Indians – 4th round by Indians (122nd), 2016
OF Chris Taylor, Dodgers – 5th round by Mariners (161st), 2012
1B Max Muncy, Dodgers – 5th round by Athletics (169th), 2012
2B Adam Frazier, Pirates – 6th round by Pirates (179th), 2013
2B Marcus Semien, Athletics – 6th round by Blue Jays (201st), 2011
2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres – 7th round by Rays (208th), 2015
RHP Jacob deGrom, Mets – 9th round by Mets (272nd), 2010
RHP Mark Melancon, Padres – 9th round by Yankees (284th), 2006
RHP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers – 11th round by Brewers (326th), 2014
OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles – 13th round by Orioles (403rd), 2015
DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox – 20th round by Astros (611th), 2009
1B Jared Walsh, Angels – 39th round by Angels (1,185th), 2015
Undrafted amateur free agent
RHP Alex Reyes, Cardinals (by Cardinals)