Padres Phillies Baseball

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. runs to first base on a double during the fourth inning July 2 against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

 The Associated Press

The secret to finding All-Stars is that there’s no secret to finding All-Stars.

The makeup of the group coming to Coors Field – or at least those elected and selected in the initial part of the process – reflects a typical team in the league when it comes to original path to players’ starting point in professional baseball.

The most common entry point was the draft, with 45 of the 67 players signing via June selections (28 from college, 17 from high school). Within that group there were two No. 1 overall picks (Gerrit Cole and Carlos Correa) among the 20 first-round picks. But there were also seven picks outside the first 10 rounds, including Angels first baseman Jared Walsh, who was taken in 2015 after 1,184 players were picked.

Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes didn’t go as high as Walsh, as the New Jersey native is the only domestic player in the All-Star Game who signed after going undrafted.

Three players were signed from Japan, two from Cuba, and 16 All-Stars initially broke through as international amateur free agents – 10 of whom signed at 16 (including Rockies pitcher German Marquez, who was initially located by the Rays in Venezuela).

When looking at how these players wound up on their current teams, it’s again a mixed bag. Thirty-five players are still with their original franchise (including seven high school draft picks), 18 were picked up as MLB free agents and 13 were acquired via trade (including Marquez for Colorado and, of course, Nolan Arenado for St. Louis).

There are players in the game from as far away as Australia and two – Kevin Gausman and Mark Melancon – from the Denver area. Four players – Arenado and Milwaukee pitchers Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff were once members of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

There’s no go-to path to becoming an All-Star, as this group clearly shows.

Entry point

How each 2021 All-Star initially signed with an MLB franchise

International amateur free agent

C Salvador Perez, Royals (by Royals at 16; Venezuela)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (by Blue Jays at 16; Dominican Republic)

SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (by Red Sox at 16, Aruba)

3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox (by Red Sox at 16; Dominican Republic)

OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays (by Astros at 19; Dominican Republic)

2B Jose Altuve, Astros (by Astros at 16; Venezuela)

3B Jose Ramirez, Indians (by Indians at 17; Dominican Republic)

DH Nelson Cruz, Twins (by Mets at 17; Dominican Republic)

RHP Liam Hendriks, White Sox (by Twins at 18; Australia)

LHP Gregory Soto, Tigers (by Tigers at 17; Dominican Republic)

SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (by White Sox at 16; Dominican Republic)

OF Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (by Braves at 16; Venezuela)

2B Ozzie Albies, Braves (by Braves at 16; Curacao)

3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks (by White Sox at 17; Venezuela)

OF Juan Soto, Nationals (by Washington at 16; Dominican Republic)

RHP German Marquez, Rockies (by Rays at 16; Venezuela)

International free agent

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees (by Reds at 21; Cuba)

DH/P Shohei Ohtani, Angels (by Angels at 23; Japan)

OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers (by Cardinals at 23; Cuba)

LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners (by Mariners at 27; Japan)

RHP Yu Darvish, Padres (by Rangers at 25; Japan)

Draft (high school)

SS Carlos Correa, Astros – 1st round by Astros (1st), 2012

RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies – 1st round by Giants (6th), 2009

LHP Trevor Rogers, Marlins – 1st round by Marlins (13th), 2017

OF Mike Trout, Angels – 1st round by Angels (25th), 2009

OF Joey Gallo, Rangers – 1st round by Rangers (39th), 2012

OF Nick Castellanos, Reds – 1st round by Tigers (44th), 2010

1B Matt Olson, Athletics – 1st round by Athletics (47th), 2012

OF Jesse Winker, Reds – 1st round by Reds (49th), 2012

3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals – 2nd round by Rockies (59th), 2009

SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays – 2nd round by Blue Jays (66th), 2016

1B Freddie Freeman, Braves – 2nd round by Braves (78th), 2007

C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies – 3rd round by Marlins (104th), 2010

OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers – 5th round by the Red Sox (172nd), 2011

OF Michael Brantley, Astros – 7th round by Brewers (205th), 2005

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox – 11th round by Dodgers (337th), 2008

RHP Ryan Pressley, Astros – 11th round by Red Sox (354th), 2007

LHP Josh Hader, Brewers – 19th round by Orioles (582nd), 2012

Draft (college)

RHP Gerrit Cole, Yankees – 1st round by Pirates (1st), 2011

3B Kris Bryant, Cubs – 1st round by Cubs (2nd), 2013

C Mike Zunino, Rays – 1st round by Seattle (3rd), 2012

LHP Carlos Rodon, White Sox – 1st round by White Sox (3rd), 2014

RHP Kevin Gausman, Giants – 1st round by Orioles (4th), 2012

OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals – 1st round by Cubs (4th), 2014

C Buster Posey, Giants – 1st round by Giants (5th), 2008

SS Trea Turner, Nationals – 1st round by Padres (13th), 2014

RHP Matt Barnes, Red Sox – 1st round by Red Sox (19th), 2011

RHP Kyle Gibson, Rangers – 1st round by Twins (22nd), 2009

OF Aaron Judge, Yankees – 1st round by Yankees (32nd), 2010

RHP Lance Lynn, White Sox – 1st round by Cardinals (39th), 2008

OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates – 2nd round by Giants (58th), 2016

RHP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs – 3rd round by Braves (96th), 2008

RHP Corbin Burnes, Brewers – 4th round by Brewers (111th), 2016

SS Brandon Crawford, Giants – 4th round by Giants (117th), 2008

RHP Shane Bieber, Indians – 4th round by Indians (122nd), 2016

OF Chris Taylor, Dodgers – 5th round by Mariners (161st), 2012

1B Max Muncy, Dodgers – 5th round by Athletics (169th), 2012

2B Adam Frazier, Pirates – 6th round by Pirates (179th), 2013

2B Marcus Semien, Athletics – 6th round by Blue Jays (201st), 2011

2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres – 7th round by Rays (208th), 2015

RHP Jacob deGrom, Mets – 9th round by Mets (272nd), 2010

RHP Mark Melancon, Padres – 9th round by Yankees (284th), 2006

RHP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers – 11th round by Brewers (326th), 2014

OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles – 13th round by Orioles (403rd), 2015

DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox – 20th round by Astros (611th), 2009

1B Jared Walsh, Angels – 39th round by Angels (1,185th), 2015

Undrafted amateur free agent

RHP Alex Reyes, Cardinals (by Cardinals)

In this Series

All-Star Game in Denver: Facts, history, roster and more

Updated article

The 1998 All-Star Game at Coors Field | A look back at the last time Denver hosted the showcase

article

Rockies' legend Vinny Castilla excited to help next generation in All-Star futures game

article

'We all feel like proud Papas'; All grown up, Germán Márquez is the Rockies' lone All-Star

8 updates

Load comments