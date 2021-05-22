DRAFT
Jamal Murray, G – 2016 first round (seventh overall)
Denver’s breakout star from last year’s bubble won’t factor into this year’s postseason plans. After starting the first 48 games he appeared in this season, Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Golden State on April 12, an injury that will force him to miss the start of next season. He will close the season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Michael Porter Jr., SF – 2018 first round (14th overall)
The 6-foot-10 forward established himself as one of the league’s blossoming stars in his second season. Porter’s 44.5% shooting from 3-point range led the Nuggets and was the ninth-best mark in the NBA among qualified shooters. He averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds and scored a career-high 39 points against Houston in April, part of his strong close to the regular season.
Zeke Nnaji, PF – 2020 first round (22nd overall)
The rookie got off to a hot shooting start in Denver before the addition of a couple of bigs paired with a slight ankle injury cut into his minutes down the stretch. Nnaji went 4 of 6 from 3 and scored 14 points in a win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 10. Four days later, he went 4 for 5 from deep in a win over the Lakers. He appeared in 42 games this season, starting one, and shot 40.7% from 3.
Nikola Jokic, C – 2014 second round (41st overall)
For all that changed over the course of the season, Jokic’s contributions were a constant. Denver’s star center averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists and shot 56.6% from the field, 38.8% from 3 and 86.8% of his free throws while starting all 72 games. A Most Valuable Player award seems likely to be his reward.
Vlatko Cancar, PF – 2017 second round (49th overall)
Buried deep on the bench most of the season, Cancar has been one of the players who has benefitted most from increased available minutes in the second half of the season. He scored a career-best 14 points May 13 and followed that with 32 minutes of playing time, also a career high, in Denver’s next game, a win over Detroit.
Monte Morris, PG – 2017 second round (51st overall)
Quad and hamstring injuries sidelined Morris for two significant stretches of the season, but Denver’s steady guard worked his way back to the rotation in the final games. He played 18 minutes in each of Denver’s final two games. Morris takes averages of 10.2 points and 3.2 assists to the postseason. His 4.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is tied for second in the NBA.
NBA FREE AGENCY
Paul Millsap, PF – Signed July 13, 2017 (previous team was Atlanta Hawks)
Denver’s most veteran player spent his 15th NBA season playing roles varying from starting power forward to back-up center, while getting a few nights off to rest. Millsap got most of his 36 starts before the trade deadline and averaged nine points and 4.7 rebounds in 56 games played. He scored a season-high 22 points in a win over Cleveland in February.
PJ Dozier, G – Signed on Aug. 13, 2019 (previous team was Boston Celtics)
Dozier, who is out Saturday and uncertain for the rest of the first round, developed into a reliable rotation piece over the course of the season before going down with an adductor strain May 3. He finished the regular season averaging 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. He scored a career-high 23 points against Houston in late April but suffered his injury five games later.
JaMychal Green, PF – Signed Nov. 30, 2020 (previous team was Los Angeles Clippers)
The stretch big spent most of his first season in Denver providing scoring and toughness off the bench. Green averaged 8.1 points, while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range, and 4.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He played in 58 of Denver’s 72 games with five starts. He scored a season-high 20 points in a March win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Shaquille Harrison, SG – Signed April 28, 2021 (previous team was Utah Jazz)
Brought to Denver for his ability to guard the perimeter, the well-traveled guard finished the season playing in 17 games, all off the bench, for the Nuggets. Harrison finished with more games with multiple steals (four) than double-digit scoring games (one). He finished with 11 points in a win over the Raptors in April.
Austin Rivers, SG – Signed April 20, 2021 (previous team was Oklahoma City Thunder)
Signed midseason amid injury concerns, Rivers has quickly established a spot in Denver’s rotation. In 15 appearances, he’s started five, played 26.9 minutes per game and averaged 8.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He hit four or more 3-pointers in three games for the Nuggets, including a 6-for-9 showing from deep in a 25-point game against the Knicks, the team he started the season with. He’s questionable for Game 1 due to illness.
UNDRAFTED/INTERNATIONAL FREE AGENCY
Facundo Campazzo, PG – Signed Nov. 30, 2020, from Real Madrid of the Spanish League and EuroLeague
The flashy passes and defensive grit the Argentine guard displayed in his first season in Denver went a long way to win over coach Michael Malone and Nuggets fans alike. Campazzo started the season with a smaller role in Malone’s rotations, but he ended up starting 19 games in the wake of injuries. He scored 16 or more points in three of the final 10 games and had a 13-assist game late in the season.
Markus Howard, SG – Signed on Nov. 30, 2020, after going undrafted from Marquette
Rarely used for most of the season, the undrafted rookie came on strong at the end of the season, increasing his career high in points in four of the Nuggets’ final five games of the regular season. Howard enters the postseason after scoring 20 points Friday in Detroit and 23 points Sunday in Portland.
TRADES
Will Barton, G/F – Traded on Feb. 19, 2015, by the Portland Trail Blazers with Victor Claver, Thomas Robinson and a 2016 first-round draft pick to Denver for Arron Afflalo and Alonzo Gee.
The versatile wing’s return to the rotation for the first round would be welcomed, but he won’t be ready for Saturday’s Game 1. Barton hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring in the first minute of an April 23 loss at Golden State. He played in 56 games, averaging 12.7 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31 minutes. He had one of his better outings of the season, posting 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a double-overtime win over Memphis a few days before his injury.
Bol Bol, F – Traded on June 21, 2019, by the Miami Heat to Denver for cash and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
There wasn’t much for the fans who frequently chant “Bol Bol” at Ball Arena to cheer about this season. The 7-2 player flashed his unique blend of abilities a handful of times but averaged just 2.2 points in five minutes per game in 32 appearances. Bol scored a season-best eight points, making both of his 3-pointers, against Atlanta is late March.
Aaron Gordon, PF – Traded on March 25, 2021, by the Orlando Magic with Gary Clark to Denver for R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and a 2025 first-round draft pick.
The 3-point shooting hasn’t quite shown up on a consistent basis, but Gordon has quickly become an important part of the Nuggets’ postseason plans, partly because of injuries but mostly because of his defensive versatility. Gordon has made just 26% of his 3-pointers since arriving in Denver at the trade deadline after making 41.4% for Orlando in January. He’s found ways to contribute, averaging 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25 games with the Nuggets.
JaVale McGee, C – Traded on March 25, 2021, by the Cleveland Cavaliers to Denver for Isaiah Hartenstein, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2027 second-round draft pick.
In his second stint in Denver, McGee has displayed a unique skill set on this Nuggets team in just 13 appearances. The 33-year-old still looks to be Denver’s best rim protector and lob threat on pick-and-roll actions. He leads the team with 1.1 blocks per game and also averages 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.