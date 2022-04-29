DENVER — Mike Jasperson wanted to give up.
As the Rockies' physical performance coach, Jasperson is used to pushing his athletes to the limits. But, after downing three cheesesteaks within the first three hours of arriving at Citizens Bank Park, he didn't think he could take another bite.
"I was like there's no chance," he said. "All the guys were like 'you've got this.'"
He had to find a way to get over the mental hurdle. He composed himself, then summoned the strength to finish cheesesteak No. 4 a few minutes before batting practice on Monday. Jasperson ate two and a half more on Monday, bringing his total to 6.5 for the day.
By the end of the Rockies-Phillies series on Thursday, Jasperson had successfully consumed 25 cheesesteaks, breaking the record for a four-game series.
Philadelphia is, of course, known for its cheesesteaks. Dalessandro's, Jim's, and Tony Luke's are among the many places that fans of the delicacy claim are the best in the city. And then there's the cubbies in the Phillies clubhouse, who have brought the dish to the best baseball players in the world for generations.
The cheesesteak is cooked in the stadium and served on a foot-long roll from Amoroso bakery. People have the option of chicken or steak, with American cheese melted on top. They can be topped with onions, mushrooms or peppers, and they even have a breakfast option for those who just need their cheesesteak fill before an early game. Each is estimated to be about 1500 calories.
Visiting players were eating so many that they decided to start keeping track. In 2015, the Mets as a team ate 103 in 10 hours. Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel got the three-game series record after eating 18 in 2015, while nationals reliever Aaron Sanchez earned the single-day mark after eating 10.5 last season.
Their names are kept on a digital leaderboard in the visitors clubhouse's dining room for all to see. Jasperson, who has been with the Rockies for 12 years, didn't expect to ever see his name added to that impressive list. But the players and other staffers challenged him to it, with a large sum as his reward if he completed the mission.
And just how much money was that?
"Enough to eat 25 cheesesteaks," he said.
It wasn't easy. Jasperson slept with a pillow on his left side every night to help with digestion. He woke every morning and immediately chugged a venti coffee to help clear out the system. Then he went on a 30 minute walk and hopped in an Uber to get to the stadium early, where he would down the first cheesesteak of the day — they all had to be consumed at the stadium to count — before hitting the gym. Jasperson lifted as heavy as he could, and went on another 30 minute walk before he had to get to work.
The #Rockies haven’t won a game in Philly yet, but they did set a new record: physical performance coach Mike Jasperson ate 25 cheesesteaks in 4 games (via Kyle Freeland’s insta) pic.twitter.com/aNapTQh8wp— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 28, 2022
He was constantly on the move, walking at least 20,000 steps a day, to try to clear room.
Jasperson had downed 21.5, a new three-day record, heading into the final game of the series on Thursday. He got to 24 without a problem an hour before the game, enough to secure that his name would be the one on top of the leaderboard.
He could have stopped. But he decided to push himself just a little bit more.
"I ate one after just to top it off," he said, bringing his total to 25 before the bus left Thursday afternoon. The team played 'Hall of Dame' as Jasperson stood in the middle of the clubhouse and polished off the last few bites. He threw his hands up triumphantly, with players running up to celebrate his feat.
On Friday — after consuming roughly 37,500 calories worth of cheesesteaks — Jasperson said he was feeling pretty good. He's sticking to his workout routine, which includes lifts and lots of walking, and eating basic foods like teas, bone broths, fruits and vegetables.
As for the prize money, he plans to buy his wife some jewelry. They may also get matching pairs of Jordans.
"I'll do anything for that much money," he said.