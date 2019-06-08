Tommy Boileau grips the rubber steering wheel, revs the engine with his gas pedal, relaxes his back against the stock car seat and focuses intently on the historic mountain with 156 turns spanning 12.42 miles that concludes at 14,115 feet above sea level.
The 25-year-old native of Colorado Springs is concentrated on The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but he’s operating from the guest bedroom in his apartment.
It’s a virtual reality simulator on his computer.
Boileau’s headset drops over his eyes, meaning he’s fully removed from the outside world. He hears the engine of the car and observes rocks and trees while zooming around each turn to the top of Pikes Peak.
“It feels like you’re sitting right inside the car, so it’s the closest thing you can get to actually running the event,” Boileau, a rookie in the competition, said. “Trying to memorize the road, it’s massive. Without that, I would be dependent on driving up with a road car.”
In order to practice on the simulator, Boileau built a custom computer to handle the high-tech 3D graphics. Adding a top-notch wheel and pedal setup, the entire virtual reality racing rig cost him approximately $7,000.
While it might work for Boileau, some rookie racers, like Canada’s William Au-Yeung, are hesitant to fully rely on the simulation. Rather than attempt to memorize the entire course and accidentally forget a turn on race day, he will trust his instincts to get him to the top.
“It’s really hard to memorize the course,” Au-Yeung said. “I don’t know the course by heart, but that being said, I’ve talked to some very experienced people who told me not to try to memorize the hill.
“Instead of trusting your memory, you’re better off to trust your judgment. If you forget a corner, you’re (expletive).”
But Boileau isn’t the only newcomer who is relying on simulation to provide a first glance at Pikes Peak. Others are doing the exact same, all in hopes of making to the top June 30 without crashing.
Christopher Becker, 51, became interested in Pikes Peak last year, but he was denied entry due to his lack of racing experience. Living in Highlands Ranch, the Hill Climb holds a special place in his heart.
Racing multiple types of cars shortly after his rejection to prove his abilities, Becker entered again. This time, he was accepted by the committee in the Time Attack 1 division. He’s practiced over 50 times on a simulator through his PS4 system with the DiRT Rally game. The price of the system, game disc, chair, shifter, wheel and pedals combined to about $1,400.
“That’s what the famous Sébastien Loeb did,” Becker said. “I’ve had some veterans come over and look at the game, and they say it’s darn accurate.”
Becker is set to drive his 2010 Mazda MazdaSpeed 3, which he bought off someone who raced up Pikes Peak with it back in 2015. In preparation for the event, he’s received professional advice from 31-year-old Tim Hardy, who is competing in his tenured 1987 BMW E30.
“I consider that an advantage because it already met all the technical specifications like an insane roll cage inside and a fire suppression system,” Becker said. “Being realistic, as a rookie, my goal is to finish a run to the top and ideally finish it in under 12 minutes. That’d be a fast time for my car.”
Unlike Becker, Boileau has been racing since he was 14 as the then-youngest American to be granted a road racing license. Even though he’s a newbie to the event, he’s the furthest thing from a rookie driver.
Boileau won numerous karting championships as a child and teenager from 2001-07. The same year he was legally licensed, he was named Rookie of the Year by the National Auto Sport Association. He made his professional debut in the Pirelli World Challenge Championship and USF1600 championship at 16.
However, through his time growing as a driver, Boileau always wanted the opportunity to race up Pikes Peak. He finally has the chance.
“To have that history and be a local with hopes of doing really well, it adds a little bit of extra excitement,” Boileau said.
Boileau runs Pikes Peak on his simulator twice per day, and he’s been doing that for the last two months. He’s set to race in the Pikes Peak Open division with a 2014 Chevy SS stock car, the exact one that was driven by NASCAR legend Martin Truex Jr. just a few years back.
He hopes to finish in the high 9-minute or low 10-minute range.
“If I can be in that bracket, I’ll be really happy with my performance,” he added. “I want to set the bar pretty high for myself.”
All the way from Waterloo, Ontario, Au-Yeung has developed quite a name for himself in North America, Australia and Japan by breaking front-wheel driving records in multiple races. Coming to Pikes Peak for the first time, his objective is to snap the front-wheel drive mark that’s held by Nick Robinson with 10:48.094 in his 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec.
“That’s always been our challenge, but the No. 1 goal is to be there,” he said. “Number two is to finish, and No. 3 is to do it as fast as we can.”
Driving in the Unlimited Division, Au-Yeung is using a 2012 Honda Civic. He referred to it as a time-attack machine for road courses, and he typically runs it for three minutes of hot laps and one minute of cooling around a flat track.
Au-Yeung usually drives in short durations, but the Hill Climb is a much different scenario. As a matter of fact, the quickest time anyone has driven up Pikes Peak was Romain Dumas in 2018 at 7:57.148. To make sure his car can climb the mountain, his team has worked specifically on the cooling system and fuel cell.
“It’s going to be over three times as long as we are used to,” Au-Yeung said. “Our main thing is to make sure the car can tackle about 10 minutes.”
Boileau, Becker and Au-Yeung are three different rookies at different spots in their racing careers.
All are expecting nervous excitement on race day.
“It’s an intimidating road,” Boileau said. “If you make a mistake, the consequences are much greater than if you did that on a normal course.
“There’s little margin for error.”