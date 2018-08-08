The New England Patriots paid $23,992.70 for use of multiple Air Force Academy outdoor practice fields and the indoor Holaday Athletic Center in November. The Patriots trained at the academy to prepare for the altitude of Mexico City, where they played the Oakland Raiders.

The Patriots organization was charged $2,500 for the use of facilities based on fair market value, according to an academy spokesperson. They also were charged $1,492.70 for logistics support, including porta-johns and utilities.

In addition, the Patriots paid $20,000 to the Air Force Academy Athletic Corp., according to CEO Nancy Hixson.

During the Patriots’ stay in Colorado Springs, quarterback Tom Brady was spotted at the Chapel Hills Mall movie theater and coach Bill Belichick was presented with an Air Force hoodie. Belichick is the son of a Navy assistant football coach.

The high-altitude training worked for the Patriots. They defeated the Raiders, 33-8, in the 7,300-foot altitude of Mexico City.

Belichick wore his new Air Force hoodie to the postgame press conference.

“First of all, I’ll always be a Navy man,” he said to laughter. “Want to give a big shout ... at the United States Air Force Academy for the hospitality and the week that we had there.”

The Patriots made it to the Super Bowl, but lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.