DENVER — Dad’s not doing so well with this whole empty nest idea. He’d rather deal with it later.
Mom? She’s OK with it. Now she gets to sleep, for goodness sakes. No more running to Target to find the right kind of blank DVDs for film study, like she did at 11 the night before Colorado Springs Christian beat Pagosa Springs 59-35 at the University of Denver on Friday.
“I’m not going to miss that part,” Mom said with a laugh.
The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua, right, makes a 'V' after the team defeated DSST: Stapleton at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver and advance to play in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' championship game. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Colorado Springs Christian High School bench reacts after a three-point basket against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard school junior Dominique Clifford, left, shoots for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Rachel Ingram (35) drives the hoop past Pagosa Springs junior Taylor Lewis (22) during the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford goes for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian freshman Elleah Hoekert (31) shoots for a basket against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33) shoots a basket against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Pagosa Springs junior Teagan Stretton, left, is blocked by Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33) and freshman Megan Johnston (15) in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33) drives the hoop against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Joseph Padilla shoots for a basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33) flicks a ball back into play against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The St. Mary's High School student section attends the game against Eaton in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford takes a tumble against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33), center, goes for the basket against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford goes for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Vanguard senior Seth Fuqua goes for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's shooting guard Seneca Hackley is called for an offensive foul when going for the basket in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's shooting guard Seneca Hackley dribbles the ball away from the Eaton defense in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33) is announced with high-fives from her teammates before the start of the game against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The St. Mary's High School bench celebrates during the against Eaton in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford drives the lane for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Megan Engesser (33) laughs with Colorado Springs Christian senior Rachel Ingram (35) before the start of the game against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian freshman Elleah Hoekert (31) shoots the ball against Pagosa Springs junior Taylor Lewis (24) in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's guard Brooklyn Valdez shoots for the basket against Eaton in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Rachel Ingram (35), center, goes for a basket against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua, center, is blocked in as he goes for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's shooting guard Seneca Hackley dribbles the ball away from the Eaton defense in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's point guard Josephine Howery keeps the ball away from the Eaton defense in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian head coach Mark Engesser, left, motions for a time out against Pagosa Springs in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's guard Brooklyn Valdez drives the lane against Eaton in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's guard Mackenzie Pepper passes the ball to a teammate against Eaton in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford drives the lane for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford drives the lane for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Christian senior Abby Knedler (30), center, tries to make a basket against the Pagosa Springs defense in the CHSAA 3A Girls semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School senior Sterling Lee shoots for a basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua fakes a pass against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Vanguard took on DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua goes for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School junior Dominique Clifford shoots the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua goes for the basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
St. Mary's point guard Josephine Howery dribbles the ball against Eaton in the semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School senior Seth Fuqua goes for a three-point basket against DSST: Stapleton in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' semifinals game at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Vanguard School defeated DSST: Stapleton, The Colorado Springs Christian High School defeated Pagosa Springs and St. Mary's defeated Eaton at Hamilton Gym at the University of Denver on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Denver and advance to play in the 3A CHSAAA Boys' and Girls' championship games.
The rest they’re going to miss, big time. Mark and Jody Engesser are going to watch their final kid play her final game for CSCS on Saturday — in the Class 3A state championship against St. Mary’s, a worthy adversary and their annual rival.
And it’s starting to set in. Shoot, can you blame them? Mark’s the coach at CSCS, Jody’s one of the assistant coaches, and a steady stream of Engessers has bombed 3s and set school records over a decade of hoops in the Pikes Peak region. And that’s just the part we saw.
The parts we didn’t see go back much further. They go back to when Mark coached Nate, who later played at the University of Denver, every year of Nate’s life from kindergarten through his senior year of high school. He coached Justin, who just finished his sophomore season at Colorado Christian, every year of Justin’s life except for the seventh and eighth grades. And he’s coached Megan, who’s off to play at the University of Portland this year, every season since she was in kindergarten.
The scouting report on kindergarten Megan was the same as the scouting report on senior-year Megan: "Don't let her shoot," Dad said.
“I still get nervous during the national anthem,” Mom said.
The state championship game's at 4 p.m. inside Hamilton Gymnasium, so right around 5:30 p.m. they’re going to sub out, celebrate with or console one of their own for the last time.
Isn’t high school basketball great?
And isn’t it tough to handle sometimes?
“I don’t want to think about it,” Mark said outside the locker room after the Lions rained 3-pointers in the state semifinal against Pagosa Springs. “Don’t want to talk about it till tomorrow.”
“I’ve shed a few tears just thinking about it,” he allowed.
And this is how it should be, anyway: Colorado Springs Christian (25-1) vs. St. Mary’s (25-1) for the whole enchilada. They’ve only lost to each other. They played in the state championship game last year, won by St. Mary’s. They’ve been the two best teams again this season in Class 3A. This is how it should be.
“The last three years,” Mark Engesser said, “they’ve won, we’ve won, they’ve won, we’ve won, they’ve won, we’ve won ...”
DU/CC hockey dropped the puck next door to Hamilton Gym when St. Mary’s was finishing off a win against Eaton in the other 3A semifinal. Air Force/CSU football packs some heat, and Lewis-Palmer/Palmer Ridge football offers a proper show. But as Pikes Peak rivalries go, well, there haven’t been a whole lot better than CSCS-St. Mary’s here at state or elsewhere.
“They always have a really good team,” Megan Engesser said.
And up until happy hour Saturday there’s always been a really good Engesser at CSCS. Friday she added to the family legacy with a 3-pointer that bumped her over the 2,000-point plateau, a remarkable feat matched by her brothers. The Lions hit five 3s in the first quarter and never were bothered by the Pirates or the, ahem, boisterous parent section brought from Pagosa Springs.
Megan Engesser had a game-high 19 points. Rachel Ingram, a terrific guard who’s signed to play ball at Alaska-Anchorage, had 16, and freshman Elleah Hoekert had 17.
“Pretty soon we just get to sit back, relax and just enjoy their games,” Jody Engesser said.