The California State University system — including Mountain West members Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State — will not hold in-person fall classes because of the coronavirus, calling into question what will happen with athletics.
A repeated mantra among college sports administrators is that if students aren’t on campus, sports won’t take place. This could provide the first test of that stance as it threatens the football season, which drives revenue for NCAA athletics.
In a statement Tuesday evening, the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West conference said further determinations are needed from public health and safety figures before any sweeping declarations are made regarding the fall sports season.
“No decisions on athletics have been made,” the statement said.
Air Force football is scheduled to visit Fresno State on Sept. 26 and go to San Jose State on Oct. 10.
The California State University system includes 23 four-year colleges that educate nearly 500,000 students, making it the largest such system in the country.