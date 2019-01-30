Apparently not everything has changed for Air Force.
The Falcons rode a hot streak into Wednesday night, but found that San Diego State is still very much a juggernaut at Viejas Arena as they were turned back with a 66-51 road loss.
Air Force made just 4-of-17 3-point attempts against a zone defense as it lost for a 14th straight time in San Diego.
The Aztecs have won 10 consecutive conference games at home.
The Falcons (9-12, 4-5) close the first half of the Mountain West schedule one game under .500, but with home games against Colorado State and Wyoming (who are a combined 4-12 in conference play) to open the second half. Air Force had won four of five games prior to Wednesday.
Analysis: Cadet support has returned at Clune Arena as part of 'movement' led by Air Force football player
Lavelle Scottie was Air Force’s only consistent offensive presence in this loss, as the junior forward matched a season-high with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
“When I look and see how we need to grow from this, we need to be more intense,” Scottie said to 740 AM KVOR’s Jim Arthur on the radio postgame show. “The second half we came out with a chip on our shoulder.”
The Falcons outscored San Diego State 32-30 in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough after falling into a 17-point halftime hole.
Air Force’s second-leading scorer, Ryan Swan, was held to just two points on 1-of-3 shooting. When the Falcons managed to get the ball in the interior against San Diego State’s 2-3 zone, it rarely worked past Scottie’s position on the high post and couldn’t find its way down to Swan underneath.
The athletic unbalance in the matchup turned up in transition, as San Diego State (12-8, 4-3) outscored the Falcons 13-8 on fast-break points and used their speed and length to turn away a couple of layup opportunities from Pervis Louder and another from Chris Joyce.
San Diego State also won 38-27 on the boards.
Those discrepancies weren't as noticeable when these teams met Jan. 12 at Clune Arena, as Air Force won 62-48 and held the Aztecs to just 14 first-half points.
“I think we competed really hard,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “The rebounds were the biggest difference.”
Jalen McDaniels recorded his sixth consecutive double-double for San Diego State with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Devin Watson led San Diego State with 15 points.
Freshman point guard A.J. Walker joined Scottie in double figures with 10 points for Air Force.