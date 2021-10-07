Matthew Gleason made the jump from junior hockey midseason and joined Colorado College for seven games in 2020-21. CC lists him as a sophomore. As far as his teammates, depends who you ask.
“I don’t know if that’s really up to me. That's the boys’ decision,” Gleason said. “Some say rookie, some say not rookie.
“I just do whatever I’m told, really.”
Even though Gleason is something of a rookie-plus, he’s lumped in with a large, tested group of second-year Tigers. Coach Kris Mayotte singled out sophomores Chase Foley and Jack Millar, who are “running a power-play unit.” Last season’s second-best faceoff taker (50.8%) Logan Will, used as a lower-line but upwardly mobile center, scored CC’s only goal in a scrimmage against Air Force. Hunter McKown centered a line with Jackson Jutting and Gleason last Saturday.
"I think we have a lot of those guys that took steps and that we’re going to have to rely on," Mayotte said.
“We're invested in their development because as they go, I think our team will."
Gleason was a 2020 finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award. He’s been at least a point-per-game player anywhere he’s spent significant time. Meanwhile the Tigers need a scoring touch. The least productive offense in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference last season saw its top three scorers turn pro or transfer.
Gleason scored one power-play goal for Colorado College with a minus-2 rating and four penalty minutes. He said he doesn’t have a number in mind for his first full college season.
“I would like to contribute a little bit more,” Gleason said. “Last year when I was in the lineup, I thought I played fine. Fine’s not really good enough.
“This year I’m just hoping to contribute on the scoresheet but also do the little things.”
It’s a lot to ask of a rookie-plus to be everything the Tigers need. To start, he plans to build confidence.
“At times, be that guy,” Gleason said. “When our team needs a goal, go get a goal. When they need someone to make a play, or even block a shot. Just to contribute in any way I can and get the momentum going the right direction.”
Colorado College is set to host St. Lawrence on Friday and Saturday in the first regular-season games at Ed Robson Arena. The Tigers dropped a 2-1 exhibition decision to Air Force in the new building.
“We did some things well, we just didn’t do it consistently enough,” Mayotte said. “There were flashes everywhere throughout that game of us executing exactly what we were trying to execute.
“When our forecheck was good, it was good.”
Mayotte was an assistant coach at St. Lawrence from 2012-14 under Greg Carvel. Carvel is now the head coach at UMass, but Mayotte said he still knows people there.
The Saints were 3-0 exhibition winners over Clarkson on Saturday. Across the country, Gleason didn’t think the Tigers were clicking.
“We need to improve, we want to improve and we’re ready to improve,” he said.
“We have everything we need to have a winning culture. It's just about building that block by block, every day.”