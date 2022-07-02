NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Youth Fall Baseball without the travel and high cost. Colorado Springs Fall Baseball is now accepting On-line registrations for the 2022 Fall baseball season. The final day of registration will be August 1. No boundaries, ages 6-15 are welcome.
We provide a quality youth summer baseball program to Colorado Springs including Woodland Park, Fountain, Monument, Falcon and surrounding Front Range communities.
For information visit our website at www.coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander @ 719-244-1518 /Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171, email address csfb@comcast.net Se Habla Espanol.
Coaches
• St. Mary’s High School is looking for a boys golf coach and a head girls volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Those interested in either position may contact Thomas Darneal at tdarneal@smhscs.org or by phone at 719-635-7540.
• Doherty High School is looking for a Girls’ Basketball head coach. Contact Stephanie Leasure stephanie.leasure@d11.org 719-328-6443.
• Air Academy High School is looking for a Head Girls’ Basketball Coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org
Fencing
• Learn to Fence- Ages 6 and up. Classes are available for children, teens and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a t-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced on-going classes and competitive lessons. See our website at: http://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/ To register for youth classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-children-1 To register for teen or adult classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-adults. Classes meet at Chinook Trail Elementary School.
Golf
• Golf of Course. An independent men’s group that plays most Mondays, weather permitting. No money to join and open to all ages (most members are 60+) and all skill levels. There is an optional small-stakes skins game. For information, call 719-331-0025, ask for Steve.
• Valley Hi Senior Men’s Golf League. Every Thursday through the end of October. $60 to join, $10 each week and regular green fees. We have at least three flights. Winnings for gross and net in each flight. For information or to sign up, call 719-385-6911.
Volleyball
• Summer skills camp — Grades 6 and 8. The camp will be July 25-27 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Prairie Hills Elementary School, 8025 Telegraph Dr. in Colorado Springs. Cost is $60. Spots are still available. Registrations will be accepted until all spots are full. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com for more information.