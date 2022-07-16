NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Youth Fall Baseball without the travel and high cost. Colorado Springs Fall Baseball is now accepting On-line registrations for the 2022 Fall baseball season. The final day of registration will be August 1. No boundaries, ages 6-15 are welcome.
We provide a quality youth summer baseball program to Colorado Springs including Woodland Park, Fountain, Monument, Falcon and surrounding Front Range communities.
For information visit our website at www.coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander @ 719-244-1518 /Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171, email address csfb@comcast.net Se Habla Espanol.
Basketball
High School Basketball Officials Needed: The Colorado Springs Basketball Officials Association is in need of officials for the 2022-2023 basketball season. Training and certification are provided. Contact Courtney Henderson at henderson.courtney@gmail.com
Coaches
• St. Mary’s High School is looking for a boys golf coach and a head girls volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Those interested in either position may contact Thomas Darneal at tdarneal@smhscs.org or by phone at 719-635-7540.
• Doherty High School is looking for to fill multiple coaching positions (girls basketball head coach, girls swim coach, boys swim coach, girls golf coach and JV boys golf coach). Contact Stephanie Leasure stephanie.leasure@d11.org 719-328-6443.
• Air Academy High School is looking for a Head Girls’ Basketball Coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org
Fencing
• Learn to Fence- Ages 6 and up. Classes are available for children, teens and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a t-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced on-going classes and competitive lessons. See our website at: http://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/ To register for youth classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-children-1 To register for teen or adult classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-adults. Classes meet at Chinook Trail Elementary School.
Golf
• Golf of Course. An independent men’s group that plays most Mondays, weather permitting. No money to join and open to all ages (most members are 60+) and all skill levels. There is an optional small-stakes skins game. For information, call 719-331-0025, ask for Steve.
• Valley Hi Senior Men’s Golf League. Every Thursday through the end of October. $60 to join, $10 each week and regular green fees. We have at least three flights. Winnings for gross and net in each flight. For information or to sign up, call 719-385-6911.
Soccer
• Pride Soccer is now accepting on-line registration for its fall Soccer League - Ages 4-16. Deadline to register is July 29. Don’t miss out. Please visit Pridesoccer.com or email Pridesoccer@pridesoccer.com for additional information.
Volleyball
• Girls skills camps — Grades 3-4 and 5-6. The camps are an "in between" program (between YMCA and Club Development). They will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26, and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Prairie Hills Elementary School, 8025 Telegraph Dr. in Colorado Springs. Cost is $100. There are 18 spots available in each age group.
Registrations will be accepted until Aug. 24. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com for more information.
• Summer skills camp — Grades 6 and 8. The camp will be July 25-27 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Prairie Hills Elementary School, 8025 Telegraph Dr. in Colorado Springs. Cost is $60. Spots are still available.
Registrations will be accepted until all spots are full. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com for more information.