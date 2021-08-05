DENVER — The dog days of summer are upon us. Playoff contenders want to skip ahead to September, so they can be closer to the postseason. Teams out of it are waiting for expanded rosters so their young players can get a chance at the big leagues.
But on this day — five days into the slowest month of the season as two teams without any hopes of playing past Oct. 3 met for a hazy day game — the Rockies’ found a way to bring some life back into the team.
Sam Hilliard, a reinvented hitter after his stint in Triple-A, was talking with Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers during the last road trip. They wanted a way to add some more fun into the dugout, so Hilliard went on Amazon and typed 'sick shades' into the search bar. He bought a six pack of cheap sunglasses, akin to the kind one would get from the movies.
"We came up with it randomly," Hilliard said. "We are rocking with it now."
So tiny and rigid they almost look like they are digitally added when caught on camera, Hilliard dubbed these the all-mighty homer shades. Every time a batter hits it out of the park, they get to wear the glasses.
On Wednesday, the homer shades got plenty of wear. Hilliard, Connor Joe and Trevor Story all took their turns, as the Rockies beat the Cubs 6-5 to take the series.
"They are terrible to see out of," Story said. "But, it's something we can rally around so I like them."
Story — who has moved past the trade deadline debacle on onto the rest of the season as he gears up for free agency — got the most wear out of the shades. He got things started in the first with a towering solo shot. He added another in the fifth, this time a two-run homer to give the Rockies’ the lead over the Cubs. It was his second multi-home run game of the year, and 17th of his career.
"I think I’m in that mood," Story said. "It’s a lot easier to do it now that those things have passed. That is the mindset for me, that’s what it’s all about for me — playing this game because I enjoy it. I think that’s when I’m at my best."
Connor Joe, who is proving with each hit that he deserves that permanent roster spot, also got to wear the shades after hitting the first pitch he saw on Thursday into the bullpen. And the originator himself got a turn, as Hilliard got the pair after crushing a ball 460 feet to the second deck. It's his job to put them on the player who hits the homer, but McMahon fills in when Hilliard goes deep.
Brendan Rodgers also continued to impress, going 2 for 4 as he extended his hit streak to a career-high 12 games.
Antonio Senzatela made his first start since going on the injured list due to COVID protocols on July 16. He powered through the first four innings, striking out six. But the fifth inning got to him, and he gave up four runs on five hits. The relievers had his back though, with Tyler Kinley, Jhoulys Chacín, Carlos Estévez and Daniel Bard pitching scoreless innings of the bullpen.