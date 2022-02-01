DENVER - The Arizona Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse tied Tuesday’s game at 2 with 38 seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime at Ball Arena in Colorado’s last game before the All-Star break.
Alex Galchenyuk scored in regulation and was the only one who found the back of the net in the shootout, handing Arizona a 3-2 win.
Colorado was seeking a 19th straight victory at Ball Arena, which would have tied the 1970-71 Boston Bruins for fourth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.
The Avalanche struck first. Nazem Kadri picked off a Coyotes pass coming off the boards and made a beeline for the crease, skating just along the edge of it and waiting for goaltender Scott Wedgewood to drop. Wedgewood did and Kadri sent the puck over him.
After Galchenyuk tied the game at 1, Mikko Rantanen gave the Avalanche the lead back with 43 seconds left in the second period. Andre Burakovsky rushed in with Kadri and Rantanen and sent a cross-ice pass to the Finnish forward, who flicked it in.
Avalanche forward Alex Newhook missed the game with what the team called a non-COVID-related illness. Dylan Sikura, who was reassigned to the Colorado Eagles after the Avalanche’s last game, was pulled back to play on the second line with Kadri and Burakovsky.