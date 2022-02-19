Make that wins in seven straight road games for the Avalanche.
Saturday’s 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres also gave Colorado points in nine straight contests (8-0-1) away from Ball Arena.
It’s not the noisy or historic good time of a recent 18-game home win streak. But it's evidence for coach Jared Bednar.
“I think when we got going at home, we were only .500 on the road,” Bednar said. “But now to be able to string together seven in a row at a tough time of the year, I think it kind of shows that we can play our game, not just in our building but on the road as well.”
That streak of road wins includes four of five Avalanche shutouts this season – three for Darcy Kuemper, one for Pavel Francouz. Colorado has outscored opponents 28-8 during those seven games.
“Sometimes our approach can be a little different, but we're finding ways to win and that's what's most important right now for us,” forward Alex Newhook said.