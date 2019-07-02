DENVER — The family of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, the only Pro Football Hall of Famer who died between his election and induction, will receive his Gold Jacket and Hall Of Fame (HOF) ring, sources told 9NEWS.
The HOF confirmed in the last 24 hours to members of the Bowlen family and the Broncos that he would receive the artifacts. The HOF then confirmed to 9NEWS through a statement that it will deliver the Gold Jacket and ring to the Pat Bowlen estate. The Bowlen family’s plan is to then display his Gold Jacket and ring in the front lobby of the Broncos’ UCHealth Center headquarters so the mementos can be enjoyed by fans.
"Pat Bowlen is the first individual to pass away between the time he was elected and formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,'' said Hall of Fame spokesman Pete Fierle. "The process was underway to create his Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.
