A national title is still on the table, but Denver hockey is out of the conference tournament. No. 4 seed Minnesota Duluth toppled the top-seeded Pioneers, 2-0, in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals Friday in St. Paul, Minn.
Blake Biondi scored with 5:13 left in the first period. Jesse Jacques took the puck up the boards and fed Biondi for a redirection. That was the only scoring play of record until the final minute.
Late in the second period, the Bulldogs had a goal from Koby Bender overturned. Officials determined the puck was gloved into the net.
It didn’t matter in the end. With Denver’s Magnus Chrona (29 saves) pulled for the extra attacker, Kobe Roth made it 2-0 with just over 20 seconds left in the game. Denver was shut out for the first time this season.
The Bulldogs advanced to Saturday’s championship game. Denver will host the NCAA West Regionals on March 24-26 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.