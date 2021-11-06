Colorado College let St. Cloud State take over late Saturday night and the Huskies handed CC its most lopsided loss of the season so far, 4-1 at Ed Robson Arena.
The night before, the Tigers controlled play for much of a 3-2 overtime loss. No. 1 St. Cloud State returned the favor.
“It's definitely something we can learn from,” freshman Stanley Cooley said. “We know we can skate with those kinds of teams and I think we proved that this weekend.
“We're not looking for silver linings anymore. From now on we’re looking to bring home some wins.”
Jordan Biro scored the Tigers’ only goal to make it 2-1 in the second period for his team-leading fifth of the season and second of the weekend. Matthew Gleason and Cooley picked up assists.
“Me, Gleason and Biro have had some good chemistry so far,” Cooley said. “We read off each other well.”
But the Tigers turned in a flat third period, particularly after Zach Okabe scored the very second a CC power play expired. Eight seconds into another power play, Kevin Fitzgerald made it 4-1.
“I didn’t think our guys were careless with the puck. But when you get behind, you have to start to take more chances,” CC coach Kris Mayotte told KRDO. “You let St. Cloud get up, that’s where their experience takes over.
“As you loosen up to try and go for it a little bit, it feeds right into them.”
The Huskies sat second in the country in power-play efficiency entering the game, scoring on 45.7% of chances through nine games.
“Both of the penalties – they weren’t necessary,” Mayotte said. “I’d rather you take one right around the crease preventing a goal than along the walls, and that’s where both of them were.”
The Huskies scored twice in the final 2:22 of the first period. Nolan Walker deposited a rebound then Micah Miller netted his second in two nights on a shorthanded 2-on-1. CC (2-6-2) goaltender Dominic Basse made 29 saves and his SCSU counterpart, David Hrenak, made 23.
Speedy forward Hunter McKown, who is tied for second on the team in shots on goal (24) with Cooley, left the game with an upper-body injury. Mayotte said he tried to return but left again.