After seven straight losing seasons, Colorado College Athletic Director Lesley Irvine announced Saturday night that the Tigers' hockey head coach Mike Haviland had “decided to move on” after reaching an agreement Friday.

Haviland’s overall record as Tigers coach was 67-153-22. He went 35-111-20 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play. The team won one playoff series.

The Tigers stumbled to a 4-17-2 record in 2020-21, during which the team shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests three times. They're scheduled to move into the new on-campus Robson Arena this fall.

CC records and playoff results under Mike Haviland

2020-21: 4-17-2, lost single-elimination first game to St. Cloud State

2019-20: 11-20-3, postseason canceled

2018-19: 17-20-4, beat Western Michigan in 3 games, swept in Frozen Faceoff

2017-18: 15-17-5, fell to Denver in first round in 3 games

2016-17: 8-24-4, swept by Denver in first round

2015-16: 6-29-1, swept by North Dakota in first round

2014-15: 6-26-3, swept by North Dakota in first round

Other recent head coaches and their records with CC hockey

Scott Owens: 324-228-54 (.579 winning percentage), 1999-2014

Don Lucia: 166-68-18 (.694), 1993-99

Brad Buetow: 68-118-11 (.373), 1988-93

