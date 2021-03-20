After seven straight losing seasons, Colorado College Athletic Director Lesley Irvine announced Saturday night that the Tigers' hockey head coach Mike Haviland had “decided to move on” after reaching an agreement Friday.
Haviland’s overall record as Tigers coach was 67-153-22. He went 35-111-20 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play. The team won one playoff series.
The Tigers stumbled to a 4-17-2 record in 2020-21, during which the team shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests three times. They're scheduled to move into the new on-campus Robson Arena this fall.
CC records and playoff results under Mike Haviland
2020-21: 4-17-2, lost single-elimination first game to St. Cloud State
2019-20: 11-20-3, postseason canceled
2018-19: 17-20-4, beat Western Michigan in 3 games, swept in Frozen Faceoff
2017-18: 15-17-5, fell to Denver in first round in 3 games
2016-17: 8-24-4, swept by Denver in first round
2015-16: 6-29-1, swept by North Dakota in first round
2014-15: 6-26-3, swept by North Dakota in first round
Other recent head coaches and their records with CC hockey
Scott Owens: 324-228-54 (.579 winning percentage), 1999-2014
Don Lucia: 166-68-18 (.694), 1993-99
Brad Buetow: 68-118-11 (.373), 1988-93