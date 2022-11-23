Conference standings:
Atlantic Hockey Association
Team Conference Overall
RIT 9-1-0 10-2-0
Sacred Heart 6-3-1 6-5-1
AIC 5-5-1 7-6-3
Niagara 4-3-1 6-3-1
Mercyhurst 2-2-2 2-9-2
Air Force 2-3-1 6-6-2
Canisius 2-3-1 4-8-1
Army 2-3-0 3-7-1
Holy Cross 2-7-1 2-10-1
Bentley 1-5-0 3-10-0
National Collegiate Hockey Conference
Team Conference Overall
Denver 5-1-0 9-3-0
St. Cloud State 4-2-0 11-3-0
Western Michigan 4-2-0 9-4-0
Minnesota Duluth 3-3-0 7-7-0
Colorado College 2-3-1 5-8-1
North Dakota 2-3-1 5-6-2
Omaha 1-2-1 5-5-2
Miami 1-6-1 5-7-2
At Other Rinks
Denver remains No. 1 in the USCHO poll after having the week off. The Pioneers are 9-3-0 overall.
Just behind the Pioneers is Minnesota. The Golden Gophers had the weekend off after sweeping Michigan the week before.
After sweeping Colorado College, St. Cloud State moves from No. 4 to No. 3. The Huskies improved to 11-3-0.
Western Michigan and North Dakota also represent the NCHC in the rankings at No. 15 and No. 19, respectively.
The AHA finally cracked the top 20 as RIT slides in at No. 20. The Tigers are 9-1-0 in conference play.
In the others receiving votes, Minnesota Duluth represents the NCHC (37 votes), while Niagara (9) and Sacred Heart (4) represent the AHA.
Air Force storylines to watch:
- Air Force’s 3-3 tie against AIC last Saturday broke a six-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.
- Junior Nate Horn scored a goal in both games at AIC.
- Air Force has scored a power-play goal in nine of its 14 games this season. The Falcons have power-play goals in three games in a row.
- Sophomore Clayton Cosentino has recorded a point in three consecutive games.
- Air Force leads the all-time series with Mercyhurst 25-17-5. The Falcons swept the Lakers last year, winning both games in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Colorado College storylines to watch:
- CC enters Thanksgiving break fifth in the NCHC standings with eight points. The Tigers earned five points in a 1-0-1 road series at Miami (Ohio) and earned three in a split against Minnesota Duluth.
- Noah Laba, a freshman, leads the Tigers with 11 points. Laba’s seven goals are tied for the most on the team with Hunter McKown, and he also has four assists.
- Bryan Yoon is CC’s leader in assists with nine. Yoon is a fifth-year player and captain.
- CC will return to action on Dec. 2 and 3 with a road series at Minnesota Duluth. The Tigers have this weekend off due to Thanksgiving break.