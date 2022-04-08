BOSTON — Tourists in Boston might spend their days perusing the Tea Party Museum, shopping at Faneuil Hall or walking the Freedom Trail.
But for the two remaining college hockey teams: Denver and Minnesota State, the sightseeing is at a minimum.
“We haven’t had a lot of free time,” DU’s Bobby Brink said. “I haven’t seen a thing, except on the bus.”
For Brink and his teammates, hotel rooms and hockey rinks are the only sights they get to take in, and that is just fine. Because on Saturday, they have a chance to do something better than any tourist trap ... Win a national title.
The only thing left in the way is Minnesota State, who topped Minnesota 5-1 in the Frozen Four on Thursday. The Mavericks are looking to win their first Division-I title — they won the Division-II championship in 1980 — while the Pioneers are competing for their ninth.
The prep time between Thursday’s semifinal games and Saturday’s championship is small, meaning teams have to rely on any previous scouting they did, and limited ice time to prepare.
But according to DU coach David Carle, the Pioneers defeated two teams in their regional (UMass Lowell and Minnesota Duluth) that play a similar, defensive style to Minnesota State.
“They are in this game for a reason, too,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of weaknesses. There are some similarities with the level they defend at with Lowell and Duluth. We’ve had success against those teams, and I think that is a great experience we have coming into the game tomorrow night.”
The Mavericks are second in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 1.29 goals per game. Denver is ranked 10th, allowing 2.31 per game.
Offensively, DU is first in the country, averaging 4.28 goals per contest, but Minnesota State isn’t far behind, with 4.1.
Minnesota State is led by Nathan Smith, who has 50 points on the season, with 31 assists and 19 goals, and Julian Napravnik with 31 assists and 18 goals for 49 points.
Defense, meanwhile, will be extremely important for the usually-offensive focused Pioneers, as the Maverick’s goalie, Dryden McKay, doesn’t let much past him. His goals against average is 1.277. On Friday, it was announced that McKay had won the 2022 Hobey Baker Award as the best player in Division-I men's hockey.
DU spent a lot of the season blowing away opponents with big scoring margins. But in the playoffs, the Pioneers have shown their ability to contend in tight contests.
Each of their three NCAA Tournament games were decided by a single goal.
“What you do with the puck is one thing, but it's just as important what you're doing without the puck so you can get it back,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. “You watch Denver, watching the amount of tape that we have, they're about as detailed a team that I've seen with their sticks, getting back on top.”
Going into Saturday’s contest, the Mavericks are on an 18-game winning streak that started Jan. 15 with a victory over Northern Michigan.
For the Pioneers, ending that winning stretch and claiming another title comes down to something simple: Playing DU hockey.
“We have our own way of playing the game, and it is adaptable to any style we go against,” Carle said. “We are comfortable in lots of different types of games. That’s a credit to the players and their ability to stick to our game plans and our structures.”
Denver and Minnesota State play Saturday at 6 p.m. (MT) at TD Garden in Boston.