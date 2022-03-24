Denver knows this is the kind of game it will get from here on out.
Despite their potent offense, the Pioneers expect closer, more low-scoring affairs.
And that’s fine. As long as the outcome stays the same as it did on Thursday.
Despite trailing by 1 to start the game, DU defeated UMass Lowell 3-2 in the Budweiser Events Center to advance within one game of the Frozen Four. The Pioneers will face Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday for a rematch of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals.
“They really didn’t make it easy on us, and it was a really challenging game,” coach David Carle said. “For that, I give our players a lot of credit for sticking with it. We haven’t been in a lot of these really tight games this year.”
With 10:46 left in the game, Carter Savoie skated up the ice with the puck on his stick. With just one defender in his path, Savoie faked a pass, and instead smacked the puck forward, into the back of the net.
“I saw their D commit to Bob (Brink),” Savoie said. “Our goalie coach did a really good job in the pre-scout, and said to shoot far-side. I got the shot right where we wanted it.”
DU also secured penalty kills on either side of the goal. The first was a 4-on-3 advantage, and the second a traditional power play. The River Hawks were 0-3 with a man-advantage.
“I kind of blacked out a bit,” Carle joked about the stretch. “I was losing my marbles a little bit.
“Give our guys a lot of credit for keeping their composure and sticking with it.”
But DU’s lead didn’t stand for long, as Connor Sodergren scored with 4:53 left in the third, after digging out a rebound. It tied the contest at 2.
Then, Cameron Wright played hero, scoring a spectacular goal with 2:57 left to give his team back the advantage.
Carter Mazur passed the puck across the front of the net, and Wright put his stick out, tipping the puck out of midair and past Owen Savory.
Lucas Condotta got No. 4 UMass Lowell on the board first to start the contest. Reid Stefanson passed from the net, his back hitting the wall as he did so. Condotta fired the one-timer, and the red lights went off, signaling a goal.
DU had a solid chance to score when Ben Meehan was whistled for cross-checking. He sent the Pioneers on their first power play, and despite multiple looks, they couldn’t secure the game-tying score.
The lead didn’t last long, though. The Pioneers used their signature quick passing, and with 1:24 left in the period, Brett Stapley found the back of the net for his 15th goal of the season, ensuring the teams were even heading into the break.
Magnus Chorna did everything he could to preserve a tie in the second period.
With 12 minutes left in the frame, he fought off a flurry of shot attempts by the River Hawks. His efforts caused the junior netminder to lay out on his belly, and even lose his stick. But he stopped UMass Lowell from taking a lead.
DU had a power-play opportunity with 3:09 left in the second, and Sean Behrens nearly gave the Pioneers a lead. His shot clanked off the pipe, echoing throughout the arena. The teams went into the second intermission still locked at 1.