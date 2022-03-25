Less than a week after falling to Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, Denver has another shot at the Bulldogs — this time with more serious implications.
DU and UMD have faced off five times this season. The Bulldogs won three, while DU took the other two. Saturday’s contest will be for a spot in the Frozen Four, hosted in Boston on April 7 and 8 at TD Garden.
DU, a team known for its goal scoring, was shutout by the Bulldogs in their last meeting. UMD has shutout its last three opponents, including Michigan Tech in Thursday’s regional matchup.
The Pioneers average a country-leading 4.38 goals per game. They will have to find a way to reignite that offense.
“They are a good hockey team,” DU hockey coach David Carle said. “There are no secrets. I think the experience of playing them last weekend was very beneficial for us.”
According to Carle, the win over UMass Lowell on Thursday will also help the Pioneers in their sixth matchup of the season with UMD.
“Our team is getting pushed in different ways, and we found a way to win a really hard hockey game, which I think gives our group a lot of confidence back,” he said.
The River Hawks also bring similar qualities to the ice. So DU learned how to combat the physical style that the Bulldogs also play.
“It kind of puts you back in defensive structures, so it is a good lesson, and it will help us on Saturday,” said senior forward Cameron Wright.
Denver and Minnesota Duluth have a rich history against each other, dating all the way back to Dec. 28, 1961, when the Pioneers took a 3-1 victory. DU leads the all time series, 128-88, with 13 ties. However, the Bulldogs have been more dominant as of late, winning eight of the last 10 games.
A DU win on Saturday will get the program to its 17th Frozen Four, while UMD is looking for its ninth Frozen Four, and second in a row.