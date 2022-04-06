BOSTON - Leading up to the Frozen Four, Denver has cemented itself as a high-powered offense, averaging 4.28 goals per game.
But the Pioneers aren’t the only team that can score. In fact, the four remaining hockey teams — DU, Minnesota St., Michigan and Minnesota — rank one through four on the scoring offense list.
The Pioneers will have their work cut out for them on Thursday, when they take on overall No.1-seed Michigan at TD Garden in Boston for game one of the Frozen Four.
DU and Michigan are the only two teams in college hockey with more than one 20-goal scorer this season.
For the Wolverines, Matty Beniers leads the way with 20 goals and 23 assists, while teammate Brandon Bristol has 21 goals and 21 assists.
Michigan is also second in the country in power-play percentage, converting 27% of the time. According to DU captain, Cole Guttman, that’s something the Pioneers will be focusing on.
“We know they have a lot of good players and they have a good power play,” he said. “Staying out of the box is going to be big for us, but we don’t want to change much in terms of what has been helping us be successful. It’s going to be two good offensive groups going at it. It’s going to be fun.”
DU’s two 20-goal scorers are Carter Savoie, who leads the team with 22, and Cameron Wright, who is just behind with 21.
Despite the two strong offenses, Guttman expects a low-scoring affair, something DU has gotten used to in the postseason.
“That’s playoff hockey,” he said. “A big part of our game is being consistent. So playing a full 60, being consistent all around the ice is really important. Especially in the Frozen Four.
Guttman is one of four players on DU’s roster that has experienced the Frozen Four. The Pioneers last played in the semifinals in 2019, when they lost to UMass. Guttman recorded two goals in that game.
As a captain, he spent last week trying to steady his team and keep them relaxed for the upcoming challenges.
“We used the off week to get our bodies back in check, and just to do the right things for our bodies and mental health,” he said. “Going into (the Frozen Four), it is important that we do the same thing. That’s what has made us successful in the past. Preparation is going to be huge for us, just preparing the same way we’ve done all season.”
In addition to Guttman, Ryan Barrow, Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley also played during the 2019 run. Everyone else is experiencing this for the first time.
“This has been really fun for us as a group,” Guttman said. “The energy has been awesome. This is a first for most of the guys on the team, so we are really excited.”