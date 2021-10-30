Colorado College will gladly tolerate repeated power surges in its shiny new building if they’re anything like this.
The Tigers tied a conference record with six power play goals en route to their first victory in Ed Robson Arena, topping Air Force 8-1 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 3,750 on the north edge of downtown Colorado Springs.
All eight goals came from different players for CC.
The win allowed the Tigers to retain the Pikes Peak Trophy, as the teams split the weekend series. Colorado College has held the trophy contested by the cross-city rivals for three consecutive seasons.
But beyond the historical — and trophy case — significance, the Tigers were happy to show they could feast on opportunities. Repeatedly.
“It’s what you love to see,” first-year coach Kris Mayotte said.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first period, CC scored four power play goals in the second. The first came 7 seconds into their first power play chance of the game, the next three came as they took full advantage of a 5-minute major and game misconduct on Air Force’s Will Gavin for hitting from behind.
“We just wanted to keep going, keep putting that puck in the back of the net,” said CC sophomore forward Matthew Gleason, who scored the second of the three goals during the 5-minute major. “We wanted to defend this place. Get our first win here, so this was good.”
Logan Will, Hunter McKown, Jordan Biro, Brett Chorske, Nate Schweitzer, Nicklas Andrews and Tyler Coffey also scored for Colorado College (2-4-2).
Gavin, whose 5-minute major opened the door to the three-goal flurry for the Tigers, had scored three goals, including the game-winner, for the Falcons the night before in a 5-4 overtime victory at the academy.
The Falcons (2-4) picked up a second game misconduct in the third period for the same infraction, this time going to Luke Robinson. Air Force’s penalties put CC on the power play 11 times and 14 minutes, 52 seconds, leading to the six goals that tied an NCHC record (the Tigers’ team record, predating the conference, is eight).
“Before you can win, you first have to learn to not beat yourself,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “We had a good first period and we were only down a goal. But we took way too many avoidable penalties and Colorado College took advantage of our careless play. We were very undisciplined.”
This is the third time Air Force has followed a competitive first game of a weekend with a clunker in the second. The Falcons beat Michigan State 3-2 in overtime, only to fall 5-1 in the next game. They hung with Denver until the closing moments of a Friday contest, then fell 8-0 on Saturday.
Colorado College now enters the gauntlet portion of its schedule, hosting No. 1 St. Cloud State on Nov. 5 and 6 before series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 10 Omaha and No. 6 North Dakota in succession through the second weekend in December.
They’ll go into that riding confidence and with all the key firsts out of the way, not that it was a major concern.
“Oh yeah,” Mayotte said of the historic home victory. “Honestly I hadn’t even thought about that. But that’s awesome.
“Our crowd was fantastic tonight. Our student section was absolutely incredible. The crowd was loud right from the puck drop. It was fun to be here with them, that’s for sure.”