Colorado College and No. 4 Minnesota Duluth made it past overtime without a single goal scored on Saturday night, ensuring the game went down as an official tie. The Bulldogs won the shootout at home on Noah Cates’ goal and secured the extra National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings point.
The team announced it was the first 0-0 tie in program history. Junior goaltender Matt Vernon earned his first collegiate shutout in his first start of the season. He made 30 saves.
Each team’s power play went 0-for-3. The Tigers (2-7-3) have two NCHC standings points through four conference matchups, both from games that went past regulation.