No. 20 Northeastern broke a scoreless tie with 5:57 left in regulation and held on to defeat Colorado College 1-0 on Saturday night in Boston, Mass.
Fresh off a faceoff win, Jack Hughes went to the net and put back Jordan Harris’ rebound. Dominic Basse stopped the other 28 shots he faced.
Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi turned aside 25 shots, including 12 in the third period. Four of those came his way with Basse pulled for the extra attacker.
Bryan Yoon led the Tigers with four shots on goal. Logan Will was a team-best 62.5% on the faceoff dot.
Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte said he showed his team clips from its 5-3 win against No. 10 Boston College the night before at Kelley Rink. It was the Tigers’ first victory of the season and Mayotte’s first win as a collegiate head coach.
“We didn’t really have that hunger to take the puck to the net tonight like we have in the past,” Mayotte told KRDO.
“Our feet were always moving. We weren't reaching. Tonight, we didn’t have the legs to do it.”
Colorado College (1-3-2) and Air Force will play a home-and-home series for the Pikes Peak Trophy on Oct. 29-30.