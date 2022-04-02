When Carter Savoie was 13, he scored an overtime goal on a penalty shot in a Quebec peewee tournament.
The Denver sophomore has recorded plenty of goals since then, but that one holds a special place in his mind. It’s his favorite goal to date.
Of course, he’s open to changing that.
And the Frozen Four wouldn’t be a bad place to do it.
Savoie, DU’s leading goal-getter is in the midst of his first NCAA hockey tournament after the Pioneers didn’t make the cut last season. He’s determined to make it count.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of guys,” he said. “We are going to make the most of it. We are all really excited.”
Savoie has been a key piece of the DU puzzle this season. He’s scored 22 goals to lead the Pioneers, including the game-winning goal against Minnesota Duluth in the regional final. That, he said, is easily the best goal he’s had at DU, even if it wasn’t one of the dazzling skill goals Pioneer fans are accustomed to seeing off his stick.
Instead, the goal was more of a right-place, right-time opportunity, which Savoie admitted in the postgame press conference. According to teammate and DU captain Cole Guttman, being in the right place is a skill of its own.
“He has really good hockey sense,” Guttman said. “He knows where the puck is going to be before it gets there. I think that really helps him.”
And when it does get there, Savoie certainly knows what to do with it.
“His shot is unbelievable,” Guttman said. “It’s probably one of the best shots in college hockey. So when he’s in a goal scoring area, he really just knows how to bury it.”
Savoie’s skills started in the basement of his childhood home, where his dad build Carter and his younger brother Matt, a mini rink. They’d carry rollerblades down the steps and play one-on-one hockey or do shooting competitions. Sometimes, it got so intense that sticks would start swinging.
“It was always competitive,” Savoie said. “Super fun, though.”
Matt and Carter are “basically the same person,” Savoie said. And hockey is the thing that’s always bonded them. He gets a text from his brother before and after every game, and when DU is in Boston for the Frozen Four, that won’t change.
Savoie’s parents will be in attendance. His brother, however, is in Winnipeg playing in the Western Hockey League.
Matt has already started sending words of encouragement. And his message is pretty simple.
“He just said ‘Good luck, and keep on scoring,’” Carter said with a smile.