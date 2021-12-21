Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that the NHL and NHLPA have agreed not to take part in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. There has been no formal announcement.
NHL players did not represent their countries in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Participation in the next two Winter Games was negotiated into the collective bargaining agreement with consideration that the NHL season schedule would be “materially impacted” by COVID-19, according to ESPN.
Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers became the 50th game of the season to be postponed and 32nd this week, per the league website.
From the Colorado Avalanche, forwards Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog were already announced as Olympians for Finland and Sweden, respectively. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were likely selections for Team Canada.