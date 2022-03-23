On Thursday and Saturday, the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO., will host four hockey teams for the NCAA Division-I Men’s Regional Ice Hockey Tournament, with the winner advancing into the semifinals, taking place in Boston on April, 7.
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and No. 3 Michigan Tech play in the first game on Thursday at 1 p.m., followed by No. 1 Denver and No. 4 UMass Lowell. The winners play again on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know about the four teams:
No. 1 Denver
The top seed in the region, the Pioneers come into Thursday’s matchup with a 27-9-1 record. DU lost to Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC conference semifinals, meaning a win over UMass Lowell by DU, and a victory over Michigan Tech for the Bulldogs would set up a rematch for the two.
Paul Klee: DU Pioneers with much to prove in NCAA Tournament's West Region — hosted here in Colorado
The Pioneers are led by junior forward Bobby Brink, who leads the country in points with 55. He scored 14 times for the Pioneers, and assisted on 41 goals.
Senior forward Cameron Wright and sophomore forward Carter Savoie are the team’s leading goal-scorers, with 20 apiece.
DU has eight NCAA Tournament Championships to its name, with the most recent coming in 2017.
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota Duluth comes into Thursday’s matchup with Michigan Tech after finishing first in the NCHC, defeating Western Michigan in the Frozen Faceoff championship game.
The Bulldogs, who were 21-15-4 on the season, are led by junior goaltender Ryan Fanti. He is sixth in the country in goals-against average, giving up 1.873 per game. Fanti has six shutouts so far this season.
The Bulldogs have won three NCAA Tournaments, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. They finished as runners up in 2017, and made it to the Frozen Four last season.
No. 3 Michigan Tech
The Huskies enter the regional with a 21-12-3 record, after falling to Bemidji State in the CCHA semifinals.
Michigan Tech boasts the third best penalty kill percentage in the country at .897, and the second-best power-play percentage at .273. Put those two together and you have one of the best special teams in the NCAA.
The Huskies have also only lost by more than one goal twice this season.
Brian Halonen leads MTU with 1.21 points per game on 23 assists and 21 goals this season. That’s tied for sixth best in the country.
This is the Huskies’ 14th NCAA Tournament appearance, with the last one coming in 2018.
No. 4 UMass Lowell
The River Hawks made it to the semifinals in the Hockey East Conference, falling to Massachusetts 3-1. UMass Lowell finished the season 21-10-3 and 15-8-1 in the conference.
The team is led by goalie Owen Savory, who has a 1.89 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage. The senior has recorded five shutouts so far this season. Lee Andre and Carl Berglund lead the River Hawks in points with 28 each. Andre has 16 goals and 12 assists, and Berglund has 19 assists and nine goals.
UMass Lowell has appeared in nine D-I NCAA Tournaments, and five D-II Tournaments. The River Hawks made the jump to D-I in 1983.