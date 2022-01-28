Despite the Air Force student section chanting “Gavin sucks,” at Army goaltender Gavin Abric, Gavin very much does not suck.
The Army sophomore is the Atlantic Hockey Association’s top goalie. He’s started all 22 games for the Black Knights, and prior to Friday’s contest Abric was 10th in the nation with a .928 save percentage.
In other words, Abric isn’t likely to make mistakes.
But it wasn’t Army’s goalie that secured an 8-3 win for the Black Knights. Rather, it was everything else that went right for Army and wrong for Air Force.
“It would be nice to say, ‘It just wasn't our night, let’s flush it and move on,’ but we can’t flush it,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Not only did they impose their will, not only did they beat us and take advantage of us, but we beat ourselves. We beat ourselves horribly.”
For the first 16:30 of the contest, Air Force appeared to be in complete control, scoring twice and dominating possession.
Air Force was able to pull Abric to one side of the net twice, freeing up plenty of extra space for a puck and resulting in two scores.
With just 3:14 gone by, Willie Reim put a shot on goal that Abric blocked with his leg. It ricocheted to the left side of the net where Sam Brennan was waiting for the rebound. The sophomore’s goal was his third of the season.
AFA leading goal getter Will Gavin netted the second score for the Falcons with 4:52 left in the period. Once more AFA went side-to-side across the ice, and Abric couldn’t turn fast enough, resulting in Gavin’s 11th goal of the season.
The Falcons started off the first frame seemingly in control, but that changed quickly as Army scored twice in less than a minute to end the period. Then, the Black Knights scored three more times for five straight goals.
“We need to do everything differently,” AFA captain Luke Rowe said.
Clayton Cosentino netted another Air Force goal with 1:12 left in the second, but by then Army had done enough damage to secure the victory.
“We were playing our game,” Rowe said. “We were playing our five-man game, and I think our five-man game is a team that doesn’t lose 8-3 to Army. We were hot, then we let them score two goals, and then it kind of fell apart.”
Thomas Farrell scored first for the Black Knights, followed 52 seconds later by a game-tying goal from Michael Sacco. Both goals came at even-strength.
As the first period closed, Gavin was called for spearing, giving him five minutes in the penalty box. Army still had over 4 minutes left on the power play to start the second frame, and quickly capitalized with a Daniel Haider goal. That gave Army its first lead of the contest.
Gavin’s penalty, according to Serratore, was particularly bad. Bad enough that the sophomore will not be on the ice for the second game of the series.
“I’m not going to sit around and watch that,” Serratore said. “That is inexcusable. It’s selfish. It’s losing hockey. He will not be playing tomorrow and he might not be playing next week.”
Army’s John Keranen gave his team a 4-2 lead before Air Force had another five-minute penalty called in the second frame — this one a hitting from behind call on Parker Brown.
The penalty resulted in another Army goal.
“You can’t take two five-minute penalties,” Serratore said. “You just can’t do that.”
Despite the barrage of scoring, Air Force would have been in good shape, especially considering the Cosentino goal, if it wasn’t for the two majors.
Then, Ricky Lyle added another goal for Army in the third period, and Haider scored his second of the game. Coby Mack netted the final goal of the game, giving Army a five-goal advantage.
Because of the high-scoring performance from the Black Knights, Air Force used all three of its goalies. Alex Schilling played the first two periods and Guy Blessing and Austin Park split time in the final frame.
“We can’t forget how it feels, because it does not feel good right now,” Rowe said. “Move on. Tomorrow is a new day, and we know what they are going to bring. That was their best. We just saw their best, and if we can match that, which I know we can, then we should be OK. But we’ve got to bring it.”
Air Force will get another chance at its rival on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. at Cadet Ice Arena.