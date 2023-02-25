Air Force’s season has been one to forget, and Saturday was no different.

The Falcons fell 5-2 to Rochester Institute of Technology in their last game of the 2022-23 season. Air Force finishes the year 12-20-2 overall.

Air Force scored first. Andrew DeCarlo gave the Falcons an early lead with assists from Brandon Koch and Willie Reim.

RIT had the next two. The Tigers scored just before the end of the first period to even the game at 1-1, and just three minutes into the second, they scored again.

Trailing by one at the beginning of the third period, sophomore Austin Schwartz scored the equalizer just minutes after RIT’s second goal.

But after that, the game spiraled in the wrong direction for the Falcons. The Tigers scored three unanswered goals to secure their three-goal win.

Air Force finishes the season on a five-game losing streak. With only 24 conference points, the Falcons finish last place in the Atlantic Hockey Association standings.