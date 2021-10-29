Colorado College and Air Force have met in the rink 78 times, with the Tigers holding a 63-13-2 advantage, but the last 12 years haven’t reflected CC’s overall supremacy. Since 2008, the teams have faced off 15 times, with a nearly even split — CC is up, 8-7.
On Friday, the Falcons and the Tigers will meet once more. Before their 79th contest, here’s a look back at the last 15 meetings.
CC’s Biggest Win: 10/13/18
The Tigers notched their big win with two goals apiece from Trey Bradley and Alex Berardinelli. Bradley played four years at CC, recording 31 goals. Berardinelli scored nine goals in 2018, his most in four seasons with the Tigers.
Westin Michaud and Ben Copeland were responsible for CC’s other two scores, while Matt Serratore — the nephew of coach Frank Serratore — connected for Air Force’s lone goal in the contest.
The Tigers finished the 2018-19 season at 17-20-4, while Air Force was 16-15-5.
Air Force’s Biggest Win: 11/28/2008
The Falcons have won by three goals three times over that 12-year span, but the biggest of those big wins came in 2008, when a 4-1 victory snapped a 30-game losing streak for Air Force against CC. The Falcons were undefeated at that point, and finished the season 29-11-2, dropping their first game of the 2008-09 season to Denver the following night.
Jacques Lamoureux and Brent Olson didn’t record a point for Air Force, despite being the nation’s two leading scorers at the time. Instead, Paul Weisgarber, Josh Frider, Mike Phillipich and Brett Nylander were responsible for the four goals.
Closest Contest: 12/30/2011
Twice during the last 15 games, the outcome has been decided by one goal, but Air Force’s win on Dec. 30, 2011 was the closest. The Falcons narrowly escaped a comeback attempt from CC, winning 2-1.
The Tigers, who were ranked No. 5 at the time, found themselves down two goals in the second frame after Casey Kleisinger chased down the puck for a breakaway goal. Scott Mathis scored the first goal with 8:32 gone by in the first period.
Mike Boivin scored CC’s goal with 12 minutes left to play, but the Tigers couldn’t tie things up, despite holding a 34-17 shot advantage.
CC ended the season 18-16-2, falling to Michigan Tech in the first round of the WCHA playoffs. Air Force finished 23-11-7, ending its season with a 2-0 loss to Boston College in the first round of the NCAA Northeast Regional.
Most Recent Contest: 10/2/2021
The teams last met on Oct. 2, for an exhibition contest that doesn’t count in the record books. Air Force came away with a 2-1 victory in the first game to be played at CC’s Ed Robson Arena.
Since then, CC has gone 1-3-2, with its win coming against No. 10 Boston College. Air Force started its season in a similar fashion, going 1-3 (with two exhibition wins at Lindenwood). The Falcon’s lone official win was a 3-2 overtime contest at Michigan State.
The Tiger and the Falcons play Friday at 6 p.m. at the Cadet Ice Arena. The two-game series wraps up Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena.