The bench is bare. The cupboard is too. Because of that in large part, Air Force has lost four straight.
After two players were suspended and one removed from the team this week, the Falcons have just enough bodies left to field a full lineup. Every player on the available roster, save for one reserve goaltender, is on the bench.
“We need to approach it like a cornered animal,” coach Frank Serratore said. “We need to come out swinging.”
According to an academy spokesman, Kieran Durgan and Keegan Mantaro are suspended and Carter Ekberg was removed from the team for not adhering to academy standards. All three are sophomores, and still enrolled.
Ekberg and Mantaro are both defensemen. Forward Durgan, the defending AFA Freshman of the Year, was third on the team in scoring at the time of the announcement.
“Those three boys put us in an awfully tough spot,” Serrarore said.
As if the Falcons weren’t short enough on options, they lost four players in a worrisome five-minute stretch late in the second period - three to injury, one to ejection. Air Force made it through to the break, not unscathed, and got two players back for a late push.
Alex Schilling turned aside a penalty shot attempt from Vito Bavaro, but Sacred Heart scored two more and won 5-2 Saturday at Cadet Ice Arena for a series sweep. The Pioneers, who entered the USCHO.com poll at No. 20 this week, won in overtime Friday.
Serratore said captain Matt Pulver’s injury is serious and that he’d be “gone for a while.” He referenced his ACL.
“If we have to play with nine forwards and five defensemen, that’s what we’ll do,” Serratore said. “It is what it is. We’ll make the best of the situation.”
Air Force’s Max Harper scored goals No. 8 and 9 on the season. He got the only one of the first period, wrapping around and throwing the puck on net from a bad angle. It slipped under Josh Benson five-hole. Then with Air Force down 3-1 in the second period, he deflected Alex Mehnert’s shot behind Benson.
The second period belonged to Sacred Heart. The Pioneers cruised toward Schilling together with a numbers advantage. Captain Marc Johnstone was the final recipient and gave his team its first lead, 2-1.
A Sacred Heart (18-8-2, 15-6-1 Atlantic Hockey) player was upended behind the Falcons’ net and after a short review, freshman defenseman Luke Rowe was awarded a five-minute major for boarding.
“Where these kids learn to go in on somebody from behind with two hands on their stick, I don’t know,” Serratore said.
Trevor Stone, who had appeared in every game this season, crumpled to the ice at the top of a faceoff circle. The senior forward had to be helped off the ice, putting no weight on his left leg. Junior defenseman Jake Levin, who has also played in every game, went down in front of the Air Force net and had to be helped off. Senior forward Pulver took a puck to the knee.
The Falcons (8-14-4, 8-10-4 Atlantic Hockey) caught a break when Stone and Levin were able to go for the third period. But with dinged-up leading scorer Brady Tomlak in a reduced role and Erich Jaeger, Pierce Pluemer and Andrew Kruse out with injuries, there’s little room for any more issues.
“Our group is what it is. We’re not very deep,” Serratore said. “We can’t afford to lose any more players, especially to things that we have control over.
“They have to make sure they stay healthy...and stay eligible.”
Thirty-two seconds after the Falcons killed the major penalty, Nick Boyagian beat Schilling (27 saves). The sophomore’s second of the night made it 4-2 midway through the third period. Michael Gilroy’s first career goal closed the scoring.