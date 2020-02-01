Air Force senior forward Trevor Stone (9) shoots the puck as AIC junior defender Brennan Kapcheck (8) closes in during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)