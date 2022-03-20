Haley Jones is Air Force’s biggest player and the Mountain West leader in rebounds.

When she walked onto the floor Sunday and saw that UCLA’s guards were the same size as her, the 6-foot senior knew the Falcons were in trouble.

And they were, but the Falcons had earned this kind of trouble by advancing to the second round of the WNIT. And even when the Bruins rode that size advantage to a 61-45 victory at Pauley Pavilion – blocking 10 shots and outscoring the Falcons by 14 points in the paint – Air Force found no reason for complaint.

“It took 19 wins to get to this point, but we earned every second of that game,” said Jones, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds while playing her final college game just 10 minutes from her home in Torrance, Calif. “It was lot of fun to be able to compete with a team like that.”

The loss concludes the most successful season in Air Force women’s basketball history. The Falcons (19-14) shattered its record for wins in a season since moving up to Division I in 1996-97 (previously 13). They posted their first winning season. They advanced to the Mountain West semifinals for the first time. They earned their first postseason invitation and they won their first postseason game with a victory over San Francisco.

This was their first time playing UCLA, and the Bruins – playing their second straight home game in the tournament – stormed to a 38-23 halftime advantage.

The Falcons were outscored just 23-22 after halftime, but the damage had been done.

“I know we feel like maybe if we make a few layups and a few free throws, maybe it’s a different game, but they were so much bigger than us it’s not even funny,” said coach Chris Gobrecht, whose team was outshot 47.1 to 29.7 percent and connected on just 3-of-10 free throws. “We had to have extremely high energy to compensate for the size differential and strength differential and it took us a while to muster up that energy.”

Riley Snyder, Air Force’s all-time leading scorer in its D1 era, closed her career with nine points. Cierra Winters, the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Year, had eight points with a pair of steals and a blocked shot.

UCLA scored 38 of its 61 points in the paint and went 9-of-12 from the line.

"I just think their size is what got us," Jones said. "I think that’s what the difference is between the Mountain West and the Pac-12 is the size kind of alarmed us."

Afterward, there was a mix of emotions from a team disappointed to see it end, but pleased it came so far.

“It was a little bit of both,” said freshman point guard Jo Huntimer, who chipped in eight points on 3-of-3 shooting. “We were happy with how our season went, but obviously we wanted it to keep going and finish farther down the road for our seniors. I think after a couple of days go by we’ll be happy.”

Gobrecht didn’t need the extra time for perspective.

Of the team’s accomplishments, the one that stands out to her was the seniors setting a goal of finishing in the top five in the Mountain West to earn a first-round bye in the tournament and then making it happen.

The veteran coach, who has led eight teams in the NCAA Tournament, has learned to measure a team’s success by how much it lives up to its potential. This team went beyond its potential, in her evaluation.

“I absolutely think they played up to their capabilities and beyond,” she said.