DENVER • Randy Gregory knows people have their doubts about him.
The Broncos' new defensive end has had quite the journey, being suspended several times for substance abuse during his NFL career. But Gregory, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos, says his past is behind him and that he's ready to prove it.
"I have a well-documented history publicly," said Gregory, who played five seasons in Dallas before signing with the Broncos. "I think the public perception isn't always correct with me. I've done a lot of growing up over the last few years. I'm a lot different player (and) person now than when I came in as a rookie.
"With time, I think I will really be able to grow on the fan base here."
Gregory, 29, has been open about his off-the-field issues, which started when he failed a drug test for marijuana at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine. In 2016, he was suspended 14 games for failing two drug tests and would later be suspended a full year after failing a third.
In July 2018, he was reinstated by the NFL, but following that season, in February 2019, Gregory was again suspended by the NFL, this time indefinitely. Gregory was eventually reinstated in September 2020 and has not had a relapse since.
Still, Gregory admits there were times he questioned if he was ever going to play again.
"There was a point in time I would say that I didn't think I would be here," Gregory said. "There were points in time that I didn't think I would be able to get back in the league and play at the level that I'm playing at now. And I think that speaks volumes to my effort to better myself and not only on the field, but as a person."
Broncos general manager George Paton said Friday they thoroughly vetted Gregory and asked him about his past, making sure he was the right fit in Denver. Paton said Gregory was well-respected by his teammates and coaches in Dallas, which was proven when he was elected to the Cowboys' leadership council last season. He also said Gregory is a "difference maker" on the field.
"We talked to a lot of people," Paton said of the vetting process. "We felt like we knew him and then when we spoke with him, (we) really felt good about him. You always do your due diligence. You hear things, you read things, you talk to people. ... It's a success story, and we feel really good about him."
On the field, Gregory is an elite pass rusher, which is why Paton said he was a top priority for the Broncos. In 50 games played in his career, he has 16.5 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss and 85 tackles overall. Last season in Dallas, he had six sacks in only 12 games played.
But Gregory almost wasn't a Bronco. The Cowboys thought they had a deal in place to bring Gregory back before Gregory backed out due to contract language relating to guaranteed money forfeiture. The Cowboys contract stated that his contract could be voided if he was fined or suspended for any drug offense or violation of NFL personal conduct policy.
Even Paton admitted he thought they had lost Gregory to the Cowboys, before waking up Tuesday morning and being able to persuade him to stay in Denver, without that language in his contract.
And the Broncos stayed diligent, recruiting Gregory to Denver through multiple avenues, including new quarterback Russell Wilson, who Gregory said called him "maybe eight times" during the process.
"Denver, they've been relentless," Gregory said. "I really felt like not only they needed me here, but they wanted me here. And I really wanted to go somewhere I was valued and wanted."
And the Broncos clearly wanted Gregory, taking a chance on a player with a difficult past but a potentially bright future.