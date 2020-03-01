Working in a factory apparently taught Hiroki Kurimoto that minutiae matters.
“He does the simple things and the little details. He does all that extremely well,” fellow Switchbacks midfielder Rony Argueta said. “Hiro’s going to be a huge player, a huge key for the team. … I’m really looking forward to seeing his leadership within the team.”
Kurimoto was named Switchbacks FC’s captain for the 2020 season at Thursday’s event for season-ticket holders, despite him being a first-year player with the club who’s preparing for his second season in the United Soccer League Championship. The 29-year-old’s English is that of someone who spent much of his first 27 years working and playing in Japan.
“He’s not a vocal leader by any means,” said Switchbacks FC coach Alan Koch, who speaks a little Japanese. “His English is getting better and better, but he’s literally a guy that shows up to work every day. He does everything you like.”
The language barrier has slowed but not prevented his getting acquainted with new teammates.
“He’s cool, man. I love that he tries and he’s out there. He doesn’t back down from trying to have a conversation,” Argueta said. “If you ask him something, it’s going to take him awhile to think about it, but if you have the patience for it you can really have a good conversation with him.”
Before coming to the United States, Kurimoto worked in a Honda factory and played for Honda FC where he earned MVP of the Japan Football League — made up of a mix of professionals, amateurs and college teams — in 2016 and 2017.
“Morning, I worked in factory,” Kurimoto said. “Afternoon, I played soccer.”
That routine changed in 2019 when Kurimoto made the Fresno FC roster through open tryouts. He went on to make 28 appearances, scoring once for a club that ceased operations ahead of the 2020 season.
In Colorado Springs, he’ll be tasked with eating up some of the more 3,000 minutes played in the midfield last year by Jordan Schweitzer, who joined Phoenix Rising in the offseason. Koch noted they’re similar but different players, saying Kurimoto might be a bit more mobile but giving Schweitzer the nod in physicality.
“I think we definitely look at a player like Hiroki as being one of the guys that could help fill that void,” Koch said. “I feel confident that he’ll do that.”
Kurimoto started Saturday’s 1-0 win over Air Force in a preseason friendly and got a day off Sunday when the Switchbacks closed the preseason with a 4-2 win against the University of Denver. Aidan Daniels scored Saturday’s winner. Sunday, the goals came from Switchbacks players Mamadi Camara and Austin Dewing, Will Vint, a Rapids academy player for now, and Sebastian Anderson, who’s on loan from Colorado Rapids.
The Switchbacks will look to carry those successes into the regular season Saturday when they travel to Oklahoma City where Kurimoto will wear the captain’s armband.
“We have big, big potential and we have a lot of talent,” Kurimoto said. “So I’m so excited to be here.”
And Koch is excited to have him and his blue-collar approach.
“He literally just shows up for work every single day,” Koch said. “He’s a consummate professional. He does every single thing you want him to do and more. He’s a player I have absolute confidence in that he can lead in terms of how we want to play when we have the ball, but also lead the group when we don’t.”