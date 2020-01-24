Colorado College left wing Jack Gates scores against Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville as Gates was being tripped during the first period Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena. Omaha’s Dean Stewart received a 2-minute penalty.
On Wednesday, Colorado College coach Mike Haviland talked about the “race to three” - how the first team to three goals usually wins the game.
Two days later, the Tigers put the emphasis on “usually."
A highlight-reel tally from CC’s Jack Gates wasn’t as important as one from Omaha’s Tyler Weiss with 47 seconds left in the game that broke a tie. The Mavericks added an empty netter and made off with a 6-4 victory Friday night at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Each team had at least one power-play goal and scored shorthanded. Bryan Yoon and Ben Copeland each had two assists.
With the seconds ticking down in the third period, CC turned in a mistake-filled shift. Weiss wrapped the puck around and scored five-hole on Matt Vernon (28 saves).
Colorado College Tigers forward Alex Berardinelli (7) battles Omaha right defense Dean Stewart for the puck during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers defenseman Josiah Slavin (27) scores over Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers defenseman Josiah Slavin (27) celebrates with the fans in the CC student section after scoring against Omaha during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Grant Cruikshank (21) skates down the ice against Omaha right defense Ryan Jones during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers defenseman Chad Sasaki (2) looks to pass against Omaha during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers left wing Jack Gates (24) scores against Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville as Gates was being tripped during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Omaha right defense Dean Stewart received a two-minute penalty. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Nick Halloran (13) and Colorado College Tigers defenseman Connor Mayer (18) celebrate with forward Jack Gates (24) after Gates scored against Omaha during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Grant Cruikshank (21) battles Omaha right defense Kirby Proctor for the puck during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Omaha left defense Nate Knoepke trips Colorado College Tigers forward Nick Halloran (13) during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Knoepke received a two-minute penalty. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Troy Conzo (19) skates with the puck against Omaha during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Chris Wilkie (34) prepares for a face-off in the Omaha end during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Grant Cruikshank (21) skates through the defense of Omaha during the first period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers center Bailey Conger (23) skates down the ice during the first period against Omaha Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers head coach Mike Haviland talks to the Tigers team during timeout in the third period against Omaha Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers left wing Jack Gates skates through the defense of Omaha left wing Tyler Weiss (40) left defense Brandon Scanlin (4) and right wing Taylor Ward (170 during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Chris Wilkie (34) battles Omaha right wing Kevin Conley for the puck during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers goaltender Matt Vernon (30) makes a save during the third period against Omaha Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers defenseman Josiah Slavin (27)fights off the defense of Omaha left defense Brandon Scanlin (4) and center Chayse Primeau (13) during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Grant Cruikshank (21) battles Omaha left wing Martin Sandberg during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Troy Conzo (19) take a shot on goal during the third period against Omaha Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Chris Wilkie (34) skates down the ice against Omaha during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado College Tigers forward Chris Wilkie (34) skates down the ice against Omaha during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Omaha left wing Tyler Weiss (40) scores the winning goal past Colorado College Tigers goaltender Matt Vernon (30) during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“You have your older guys on the ice,” Haviland said. “You’ve gotta figure out a way to get that to overtime.”
Colorado College jumped out 3-0 in the first 8:33 of the game. Josiah Slavin located a loose puck in the crease and his conversion survived a review. This happened soon after older brother and former Tiger Jaccob, a first-time NHL All-Star, won the shooting accuracy competition in St. Louis.
“We definitely got the start we wanted. Not the finish we wanted,” Josiah Slavin, who also added an assist, said.
“If we come out like we did in the first period the whole game, I think we’ll be fine. It’s just a matter of if we want to work or not.”
Freshman Chad Sasaki’s point shot buzzed through traffic to make it 2-0. It was the first of the defenseman’s career.
Gates’ second of the year will be seen again. The junior ducked a defender and went in alone. He was tripped from behind and put the puck underneath Isaiah Saville (5 saves) while falling to the ice.
Austin Roden (29 saves) took Saville’s place and saw the Mavericks turn the game around. His counterpart and fellow freshman, Vernon, had a shaky two minutes in which he went around the back of the cage and left Omaha’s Joey Abate with an empty net, and then went to poke the puck on a seemingly harmless shorthanded play and sent it under his own legs.
“The first two that go in are awful. It gives all the momentum back to them,” Haviland said. “That can’t happen.”
Midway through the second period, Dean Stewart erased the Tigers’ three-goal lead on the power play. CC’s (8-12-1, 3-9-1) penalty kill went 2-for-4.
Grant Cruikshank and Zach Jordan exchanged power-play goals for a 4-4 deadlock. Cruikshank’s blast from the point gave him his second in two games, and Jordan made the Tigers pay during a five-minute major to Zach Berzolla for interference. Berzolla laid out and spun Abate along the boards after Abate had passed along the puck.
Vernon settled down and made several tricky snags, but seemed surprised when Weiss came shooting out from behind the net.
Vernon could be sent out again Saturday to try and rebound. Perhaps complicating the decision, Ryan Ruck, who has appeared in eight games this season and would be the natural choice to take over, wasn’t on the bench Friday due to an injury. Jon Flakne, who has never started, backed up Vernon.
Haviland said senior defenseman Kristian Blumenschein was out for warmups but didn’t play due to injury, which also happened in an exhibition game against Trinity Western.